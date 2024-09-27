Tech to watch

Skip to main content Skip to footer
AI SPOTLIGHT

The infinite opportunities in generative AI

Leaders who understand the scale of what’s unfolding and begin deploying generative AI safely today stand to gain more than the usual “first-mover advantage.”

INTERACTIVE REPORT

New work, new world

Hard numbers are finally here. Generative AI could deliver more than $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032, while potentially disrupting up to 90% of existing jobs. How can leaders navigate an upheaval of this scale and realize the technology’s full potential? By investing in people.

A man walking on a bridge towards light.
INTERACTIVE REPORT

How to think—and act—like an AI-native business

Existing businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can study how these new companies centralize AI in their operations and technology and benefit from thinking and acting like their newest competitors.

DEEP DIVE

Turning potential to profit: Building consumer trust in AI

Our research reveals widespread mistrust regarding generative AI’s impact on economic, technological and societal interests. By shoring up trust in AI, businesses can discover new opportunities to win consumers’ hearts and minds.

LATEST TECH INSIGHTS

Keep up with the latest advancements in tech

Learn about the latest innovations and opportunities emerging from the ever-changing tech landscape.

CASE STUDIES

Evolving the meaning of innovation with our global partners

See how our client partners are evolving their customer experience through AI and cloud-powered solutions.

HEALTHCARE

Virtual AI clinician diagnoses symptoms with 98% accuracy

A national healthcare agency proved that a virtual AI clinician is capable of diagnosing over 900 common medical concerns across an entire population.

Blue-colored pills

CAPITAL MARKETS

AI chatbot cuts $6.7M in costs

Implementing conversational AI empowered a large wealth management company to cut operating costs through the automation of over 400 of clients’ most common customer queries.

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

One of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers benefits from a 50% improvement in back-office productivity by implementing a cloud-based omnichannel customer service environment.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

