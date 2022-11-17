About Cognizant

Contino is an Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy. We specialize in helping highly-regulated enterprises transform their way of working, and accelerate the adoption of cloud-native technologies as a platform for innovation.

We're experienced and referenceable experts in transforming people, process and technology together to enable the rapid digital transformation that success demands in today's accelerating marketplace. We've worked on over 200 enterprise engagements with over 100 of the world's leading brands, so we fully understand the challenges you face.