About Cognizant

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients in the UK and Ireland modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.

We focus on IoT, AI, software engineering and cloud—the technologies that are changing the nature of business. Our global presence enables us to serve you locally.

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

UK&I Leadership Team

Rohit Gupta

Managing Director, United Kingdom & Ireland

David Sexton

Head of Insurance

Melanie Christopher

Chief Growth Officer

Manju Kygonahally

Head of Communications, Media & Technology

Rohit Alimchandani

Head of Life Sciences, United Kingdom & Ireland

Yatin Mahandru

Head of Public Sector and Health

EXPANDING FOOTPRINTS

Acquisitions

Contino is an Enterprise DevOps and Cloud Transformation Consultancy. We specialize in helping highly-regulated enterprises transform their way of working, and accelerate the adoption of cloud-native technologies as a platform for innovation.

We're experienced and referenceable experts in transforming people, process and technology together to enable the rapid digital transformation that success demands in today's accelerating marketplace. We've worked on over 200 enterprise engagements with over 100 of the world's leading brands, so we fully understand the challenges you face.

Idea Couture is a global strategic innovation and experience design firm. Idea Couture operates where design meets business, insight meets foresight, and empathy meets economics. It helps organizations navigate and innovate in complex and uncertain environments to generate new growth, meaningful differentiation, and economic value.

Inawisdom is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and specializes in advanced analytics, business intelligence/market intelligence and data science. We provide full-stack Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and data services, including data lake and data platform through to engineering, predictive analytics and IoT.

Headquartered in the UK with offices in Suffolk, London, and Rotterdam, Inawisdom employs a highly skilled team of experts, working with global organizations across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

Meritsoft is the regtech, tax, post-trade and data analytics platform of choice for the world's premier capital market institutions.

Netcentric, a leading service provider, transforms customer experiences for the world's top brands by unleashing the full potential of the Adobe Experience Cloud. We support clients throughout the entire process chain - from consulting and development through to marketing operations - helping them execute their digital strategy. Our leadership in the industry is rooted in our expertise in integrating the Adobe Experience Cloud technology to build scalable, bespoke and future proof solutions. By bridging the gap between marketing and technology, clients are able to drive automation to maximise their digital marketing performance.

Founded in 2003, New Signature is headquartered in the U.S., with operations in Canada, the U.K., and South Africa. New Signature is a cloud-first, full-service Microsoft partner committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges. Our team is full of curious and innovative thought leaders who are dedicated to providing outstanding customer experiences and building authentic relationships. We are compelled by our core values to drive transformational results for clients across all company sizes, geographies, and industries. The New Signature team delivers full lifecycle solutions—from project inception and planning through deployment to ongoing support and maintenance.

Zenith Technologies is a global company specializing in full lifecycle automation, manufacturing and operational support solutions for the life science industry. Zenith Technologies operates out of 16 global locations and in proximity to all the major life science manufacturing centers.

Established in 2000, Zone is headquartered in London. Recognized as Agency of the Year in 2016 by the British Interactive Marketing Association (BIMA), Zone serves well-recognized brands across industries, including: adidas, Aviva, Barratt Homes, Deutsche Telekom, Maersk, Marks & Spencer, and Unilever..

Zone's capabilities in application development, user experience and content strategy will enhance Cognizant's established digital interactive expertise in experience design, human science-driven insights, and analytics. With Zone, Cognizant will expand its capacity for delivering digital interactive solutions to a broader base of C-suite decision-makers throughout the UK and Europe.

UK&I offices

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

