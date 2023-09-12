Sustainability and Resilience
DEEP GREEN
RESEARCH REPORT
The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration
Even amid economic headwinds, our recent study finds business leaders in the UK increasingly recognize the benefits of sustainability investment.
The UK’s characteristically pragmatic business leaders are continuing to strongly pursue their sustainability ambitions, demonstrating that a sustainable business is an enduring one.
Our recent survey of 3,000 executives globally including the UK with Oxford Economics projects UK business sustainability spending to grow 260% between 2018 and 2030.
Beyond ‘green,’
to deeply green
Out perform your competitors. Embed deep green thinking into your company’s DNA with advanced tech and game-changing collaboration.
FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY
Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability
The pressure to change is coming from all sides
80%
Regulators
80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.
78%
Investors
78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.
81%
Customers
81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.
$1.3T
Planet earth
1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS
The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries
THE RACE TO NET ZERO
The race to net zero
Smart and sustainable win the race
With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.
Case studies
