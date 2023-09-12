Skip to main content Skip to footer
Sustainability and Resilience
DEEP GREEN

Sustainability spending is set to surge in the UK

RESEARCH REPORT

The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration

Even amid economic headwinds, our recent study finds business leaders in the UK increasingly recognize the benefits of sustainability investment.

The UK’s characteristically pragmatic business leaders are continuing to strongly pursue their sustainability ambitions, demonstrating that a sustainable business is an enduring one.

Our recent survey of 3,000 executives globally including the UK with Oxford Economics projects UK business sustainability spending to grow 260% between 2018 and 2030.

Beyond ‘green,’
to deeply green

Out perform your competitors. Embed deep green thinking into your company’s DNA with advanced tech and game-changing collaboration.

From insights to implementation, Cognizant offers advisory services and solutions to seize sustainability opportunities.

FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability

INTERACTIVE REPORT

The Future of Us

Amid climate and pandemic-induced disruption, a new era is taking shape. Here is a field guide to navigating the net zero era, in which leaders will guide with digital, empower consumers and act with purpose.

buildings with trees

ARTICLE

Close the gap between ESG commitments and action

90% of decision-makers agree—you can’t be a modern business without a cohesive ESG strategy, but there’s a huge disconnect between plans and proactive efforts. 

abstract

ARTICLE

Leading for profit and purpose. Driving agile and ethical business growth.

How are C-level technology and information leaders navigating increasingly choppy and murky waters? What new paradigms are developing to balance profitability with purpose?

lines

The pressure to change is coming from all sides

80%

Regulators

80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.

78%

Investors

78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.

81%

Customers

81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.

$1.3T

Planet earth

1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.

INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS

The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries

MANUFACTURING

Embracing the net zero era: How manufacturers can thrive in a sustainable future

When it comes to sustainability, manufacturers are facing challenges—88% of emissions and 90% of global GDP are part of the net zero pledges. Industrial companies must act now to protect their future.

buildings and flowers

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Three ways to prepare supply chains for the challenges ahead

Is your business ready for the next supply and demand shock? Discover how companies are reinventing their supply chain strategies to boost resilience, sustainability and collaboration while achieving climate goals.

vehicles on road

RETAIL AND CONSUMER GOODS

The future of retail in the net zero age

Retailers are embracing a circular business model and sustainable practices—from recycling materials to reusing products—they’re moving towards a better future. Learn how they’re leading in product stewardship.

packed boxes

INSURANCE

Insurers take on the net zero era with innovation and human-centric design

As the world shifts towards net zero, insurers must evolve to meet new challenges. Discover how technology, data-driven insights and human-centric design are the keys to success in the net zero era.

water dropped

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Taking aim at net zero in financial services

The financial services industry plays a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Learn how companies will prioritize green technologies, disclose emissions and collaborate with stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions.

AI city

UTILITIES

Maximize your utility’s energy savings potential with our targeted four-step plan

Today’s utilities businesses have access to mature and proven digital solutions that can help reduce energy costs and emissions quickly and without significant investments.

men standing on solar panel
THE RACE TO NET ZERO

The race to net zero

Smart and sustainable win the race

With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.

Becoming a sustainable business

Sustainability offers opportunities to move away from linear processes to embrace circular and regenerative business models. Leverage Cognizant's advisory services, solutions and strong ecosystem of partners to reduce your environmental footprint and maintain your sustainability commitments.

turtle swimming

Connect with our Sustainability practice

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

