Sustainability and Resilience

RESEARCH REPORT

The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration

Even amid economic headwinds, our recent study finds business leaders in the UK increasingly recognize the benefits of sustainability investment.

The UK’s characteristically pragmatic business leaders are continuing to strongly pursue their sustainability ambitions, demonstrating that a sustainable business is an enduring one.

Our recent survey of 3,000 executives globally including the UK with Oxford Economics projects UK business sustainability spending to grow 260% between 2018 and 2030.