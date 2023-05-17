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Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship
“Cognizant’s 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship Report reflects the depth of our associates' commitment to doing the right thing, responsibly advancing AI, developing talent and strengthening the communities where we live and work. Trust is the foundation of everything we build and our sustainability work is guided by the same principles of integrity and transparency that drive how we serve our clients every day.”

John Kim, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Cognizant
DISCLOSURES

Explore our previous Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship Reports

2024 | 2023 | 2022 | 2021 | 2020

Explore our CDP Disclosure

Current

Explore our current Modern Slavery Statements

English | Norwegian

California Climate Disclosure Statement (AB 1305)

Current

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Our current awards

They reflect our commitment to excellence and highlight how we drive positive change.

OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES

Synapse: Impacting one million lives by the end of 2026

We believe our ability to unleash opportunity and fully realize the potential of generative AI (gen AI) hinges on a workforce that is equipped with the skills to adapt to a new way of working. We aim to train more than one million individuals by 2026.

Synapse aims to address this disruption by empowering more than one million

people with cutting-edge technology skills for the digital age. The Synapse initiative plays a critical role in our associates' learning and development, as well as in our philanthropy and outreach activities.

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Social impact

Our award-winning programs are designed to empower people to succeed in tomorrow’s jobs and improve the communities where we live and work. Our social impact programs not only engage employees and contribute to our company culture, they strengthen the communities in which we operate, through philanthropic grants, volunteerism, mentoring and education partnerships. 

Cognizant Foundation India helps Cognizant to channel its corporate social responsibility initiatives in India. At the Foundation, we are building an ecosystem at the intersection of inclusion, technology and collaboration. Our Foundation aims to support a better future for all, enabling participation and access to resources and opportunities across various sections of society. 

Building teachers capacity in STEM

Building capacity of teachers to integrate digital methods and resources in education and leverage technology to increase student engagement.

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Teacher teaching student on laptop
Skilling persons with disabilities

The Cheshire Disability Trust aims to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by offering training programs that teach essential skills sought by employers. Discover the story of Manohar, a trainee whose newfound confidence enables him to financially support his family.

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Teacher teaching student on laptop

Volunteering

Cognizant associates across the globe dedicate their time to volunteering through virtual and in-person programming.

More than 47,000 unique volunteers worldwide collectively contributed over 220,000 hours to various volunteering initiatives.

STEM & AI skilling

Throughout India, Cognizant volunteers helped nearly 7,500 primary and secondary school students learn basic coding and AI skills in fun and easy ways.

Childerns doing group study with laptop and toys
Portable tech community center, Ukraine

Volunteers converted a shipping container into a portable and reliably connected community center stocked with laptops for refugees to use.

Portable tech center
ENVIRONMENT

Environmental sustainability

Cognizant’s environmental sustainability strategy focuses on reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

We’re committed to:

  • Sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2026
  • Reducing our total emissions by 50% by 2030 and by 2040, we will seek to reduce our total emissions by 90% compared to 2019
  • Aiming to offset all unabated emissions by 2030
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We are concentrating on protecting our people and operations against risks posed by extreme weather events, particularly severe heat and flooding.

These include cloud based and software offerings as well as Data and AI, IoT, and enterprise platform and other sustainability services, help organizations reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability goals into achievable milestones.

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Get answers to your questions

If you would like to know more or have questions about our corporate social responsibility initiatives, please contact us.