Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship

Synapse: Impacting one million lives by the end of 2026

We believe our ability to unleash opportunity and fully realize the potential of generative AI (gen AI) hinges on a workforce that is equipped with the skills to adapt to a new way of working. We aim to train more than one million individuals by 2026.

Synapse aims to address this disruption by empowering more than one million

people with cutting-edge technology skills for the digital age. The Synapse initiative plays a critical role in our associates' learning and development, as well as in our philanthropy and outreach activities.