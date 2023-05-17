“Cognizant’s 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship Report reflects the depth of our associates' commitment to doing the right thing, responsibly advancing AI, developing talent and strengthening the communities where we live and work. Trust is the foundation of everything we build and our sustainability work is guided by the same principles of integrity and transparency that drive how we serve our clients every day.”
John Kim, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Cognizant
Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION
Our current awards
They reflect our commitment to excellence and highlight how we drive positive change.
OUR PEOPLE AND COMMUNITIES
Synapse: Impacting one million lives by the end of 2026
We believe our ability to unleash opportunity and fully realize the potential of generative AI (gen AI) hinges on a workforce that is equipped with the skills to adapt to a new way of working. We aim to train more than one million individuals by 2026.
Synapse aims to address this disruption by empowering more than one million
people with cutting-edge technology skills for the digital age. The Synapse initiative plays a critical role in our associates' learning and development, as well as in our philanthropy and outreach activities.
Volunteering
Cognizant associates across the globe dedicate their time to volunteering through virtual and in-person programming.
More than 47,000 unique volunteers worldwide collectively contributed over 220,000 hours to various volunteering initiatives.
ENVIRONMENT
Environmental sustainability
Cognizant’s environmental sustainability strategy focuses on reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.
We’re committed to:
- Sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2026
- Reducing our total emissions by 50% by 2030 and by 2040, we will seek to reduce our total emissions by 90% compared to 2019
- Aiming to offset all unabated emissions by 2030
We are concentrating on protecting our people and operations against risks posed by extreme weather events, particularly severe heat and flooding.
These include cloud based and software offerings as well as Data and AI, IoT, and enterprise platform and other sustainability services, help organizations reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability goals into achievable milestones.
Get answers to your questions
If you would like to know more or have questions about our corporate social responsibility initiatives, please contact us.