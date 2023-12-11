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Life Sciences
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Why Cognizant?

Cognizant is uniquely positioned to help life sciences companies face some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. We work with you to develop your vision and turn it into reality, helping you advance science, improve patient outcomes and maximize value.

We’re committed to leading the industry in innovation with a $1 billion investment in gen AI.

100%

of the top global pharmaceutical companies are Cognizant clients

Top pharma companies
9 of 10

of the top biotech companies count on us

Top biotech firms trust us
13 of 15

of the top medical device companies rely on our expertise

Medical devices firms trust us
LIFE SCIENCES ECOSYSTEM

Our focus areas

Smart packaged solutions to transform for the digital age.

AI innovations

From drug discovery and clinical trials to manufacturing automation and personalised healthcare, agentic AI is transforming life sciences across the life cycle.

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lab setting
Strengthen the security of your life sciences manufacturing and lab data with AI

While traditional security measures are no longer sufficient, AI is emerging as a powerful solution. Witness the importance of AI in enhancing data management and strengthening cybersecurity in life sciences manufacturing and labs.

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dna and lock
Smart Manufacturing

Generative AI is driving manufacturing efficiency and empowering teams on the pharma factory floor through automation and connected intelligence.

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someone working in lab
Unlock the promise of AI in medtech

While human expertise remains vital for medtech success, AI integration now plays a critical role in improving medical devices’ quality, accuracy, and safety.

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people working in lab

Targeted solutions

AI innovations

Discover how Cognizant is revolutionising the pharmaceutical and medtech industries with cutting-edge digital health solutions. By leveraging agile, human-centered, and evidence-based approaches, Cognizant enhances decentralised clinical trials, digital therapeutics, and remote patient management. Their innovative strategies connect patients and providers through advanced technologies, driving engagement and improving health outcomes. Explore how Cognizant’s expertise in digital health can transform your business and elevate patient care to new heights.

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Clinical development

Leveraging the latest digital technologies, our services help you automate labor-intensive clinical trial processes and drive efficiencies across the development lifecycle.

Our industry and technology experts help:

  • Optimize workflow between upstream and downstream activities.
  • Integrate platforms and processes for greater agility in the clinical trial process.
  • Use transaction and outcome-based pricing and funding models to maximize budgets. 
  • Promote more informed and strategic decision-making between partners and stakeholders.
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Digital Health

Accelerate digital health solutions that are human-centered, driven by evidence and built on agile methods.

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Discovery & preclinical

Our informatics services help accelerate drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes. Count on us to address the full discovery lifecycle with offerings that include re-engineering and consulting services, lab automation services, biomarker research and knowledge process outsourcing.

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Managed markets

Managing relationships with payers is all about ensuring that their needs are met. Our Managed Markets solutions help you meet a long list of requirements including negotiated price discounts, formulary maintenance and compliance tracking. We help you manage every detail with strategies and digital technologies that drive efficiencies and lower costs.

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Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products is always a top challenge in life sciences. We prepare your company for any issue, with solutions that help collect and integrate safety data from numerous sources, in real time.

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Regulatory compliance

In life sciences, staying compliant with global regulations is costly and complicated. Our Regulatory Compliance solutions help you comply with industry standards. We help with independent validation services and regulatory application development, and our best practices focus on information security management, system validation, and electronic records and signatures.

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Sales & marketing

Life sciences marketers need to reach numerous audiences and deliver compelling, personalized messages to each of them. Cognizant’s business and technology experts help you target those audiences with the most advanced, innovative strategies and digital technologies.

We assist throughout the full sales and marketing cycle. That includes helping you evaluate your promotional channel options and selecting the best customer relationship management and cloud-based services for your organization.

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Smart manufacturing

Our life sciences manufacturing services—powered by Zenith Technologies and TQS Integration—focus on achieving speed to value, while building long-term strategies that deliver on the promise of manufacturing 4.0. Through automation, MES, cloud, data and digital technology solutions, we support our clients from project conception through to completion, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle. Our end-to-end smart factory solutions enable better connected IT and OT systems and more informed, data-driven decision making—all while adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

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Supply chain visibility

In supply chain management, end-to-end visibility is key. Our framework helps you evaluate the effectiveness of your supply chain, honing in on key performance metrics. Using this data, we help design and implement strategies tailored to your needs.

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Plan your CRM Migration

To stay ahead in this competitive landscape, life sciences companies must develop a strategic vision that unites cutting-edge AI technologies with valuable research insights, paving the way for powerful, secure, and reliable AI-driven CRM solutions.

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DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our approach to transformation.

With digital solutions, we help you deliver better patient outcomes.

RESULTS

Roche cuts feasibility process 36%

RESULTS

Roche cuts feasibility process 36%

with a standardized process powered by SIP.

Two doctors looking at an xray

RESULTS

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

RESULTS

Working with GSK and Amref to improve health outcomes

See how we helped create a solution to aggregate data and produce meaningful reports to help Amref deliver public health initiatives more effectively.

taking women's temperature

We’re consistently recognized by top industry analysts

Cognizant continues to be recognized as a strong industry leader by the top life sciences industry analysts.


Leader Life Sciences Enterprise Platform Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025


Leader Life Sciences Digital Services Matrix® Assessment 2025


Leader Avasant Veeva Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Leader WW Life Sciences R&D MarketScape for ITO Services 2024

IDC market intelligence and advisory

Leader ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services 2024

Information Services Group (ISG)—Global technology research and IT advisory

Top 10 Life Sciences Service Providers December 2024

HFS Research—Global research and advisory

Leader WW Life Sciences R&D MarketScape for ITO Services 2024

IDC market intelligence and advisory

Leader ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services 2024

Information Services Group (ISG)—Global technology research and IT advisory

Top 10 Life Sciences Service Providers December 2024

HFS Research—Global research and advisory

Please visit our Cognizant awards page to learn more.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

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  • cognizant:industries/life-sciences

Leadership

Hari Shanmugam

Client Relationship Manager

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