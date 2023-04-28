Skip to main content Skip to footer
Travel & Hospitality
As the travel and hospitality industry looks to rebuild, digital may be its saving grace. From chatbots to self-learning booking platforms, providers can create new momentum that both pleases customers and trims costs. We help you explore multiple paths forward and craft a digital strategy for the post-pandemic world.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The travel & hospitality segments we serve

Travel suppliers & intermediaries

Innovate to gain market share. Better serve the connected customer as you control travel spend and costs.

Restaurants & food services

Strengthen your brand and engage your customers in new ways. Become more efficient and customer-centric.

Real estate & property services

Transform real estate services and deliver real value to your customers. Improve time to market and reduce costs.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Experience makes a difference.

We prepare leaders for what’s coming next. We’re ready to help you.

RESULTS

A European airline’s search chatbot

A European airline’s search chatbot

boosts customer insights and bookings.

An international airline

An international airline

improves customer experience with a virtual agent in the contact center.

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY ECOSYSTEM

Targeted Solutions

Smart solutions that help providers transform for the digital age.

Cognizant® Adaptive Spaces™

Turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drag on your resources.

Cognizant® OrderServ®

Deliver an omnichannel experience that integrates orders with every aspect of your business.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

BLOG

What does it take for T&H companies to compete post-pandemic?

It’s not what you might think. Re-staffing is a priority across the travel and hospitality industry. For companies looking to lead the way out of the pandemic, that’s only step one.

PERSPECTIVES

The top 3 disruptive travel and hospitality trends to watch through 2023

From a digital concierge to the metaverse and beyond, we explore three of the most important and interesting trends reshaping the travel and hospitality industry today.

PERSPECTIVES

A room with a view … forward

The pandemic hit the hospitality industry hard, but IHG Hotels & Resorts is well positioned for a recovery. 

RETAIL, CONSUMER GOODS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Leadership

Saket Gulati

Vice President – Market Head, Netherlands & Head of Financial Services Benelux

Prakash Ayer

Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands

