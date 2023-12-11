Insurance
The insurance segments we serve
Property & casualty
Automate front- and back-office processes for more efficiency and better ROI with insurance IT solutions. Optimize partner implementations. And deliver personalized, digital customer experiences.
Modernization of P&C underwriting and policy admin systems
The insurance industry is facing rapid evolution. Discover how we empower leading P&C carriers to strategize and implement transformative solutions, ensuring they stay competitive in this dynamic landscape.
Offerings
With this agile, six-week program, insurers can unlock innovation and discover new growth opportunities, enhance CX and optimize their operations.
If you’re planning to modernize your processes, make sure your strategy is led by business goals, not technology criteria.
Cognizant helps insurers achieve their goals by using the latest AI and generative AI technologies to create a competitive advantage.
Generative AI: Create value at the speed of intuition
Unleash the decision-making power of generative AI, and create results that future-proof your business.
Case studies
Revolutionizing legacy modernization with AI
Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Latest thinking
Our partners and alliances for insurance technology solutions
With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.
Leadership
Take the first step with insurance technology solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including insurance digital transformation and insurance IT solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how insurance technology services can work for your business.