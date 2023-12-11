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Manufacturing
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Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With our digital manufacturing solutions, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.

Cognizant and The Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Research

With all the many challenges manufacturers are facing and all the areas they could invest in to solve them, if they had an extra marginal dollar, where would they start?

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The manufacturing segments we serve

Industrial manufacturing

Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line with our digital and IT solutions.

Process manufacturing

Services for companies in the chemicals, building materials, pulp and paper and mining sectors to streamline processes and gain operational visibility through digital solutions for manufacturing.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our experience.

We solve the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges. We’re ready for yours.

CASE STUDY

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

CASE STUDY

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

achieves higher levels of manufacturing agility, collaboration and efficiency.

CASE STUDY

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S4/HANA

CASE STUDY

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S4/HANA

to help integrate emerging technologies for the water tech company.

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CASE STUDY

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

CASE STUDY

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

and reduces the time needed to handle customer investigations by 40%.

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CASE STUDY

Etex sets digital moving large SAP workloads to Azure

CASE STUDY

Etex sets digital moving large SAP workloads to Azure

to achieve greater flexibility, performance and efficiency.

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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Stepping up the pace

For manufacturing leaders hard hit by COVID-19, here are research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

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Crafting the post-COVID manufacturing enterprise

Modern manufacturers must embrace holistic agility and resilience and democratize access to applications and data.

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Decision making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations

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Making industry 4.0 real

Businesses that plan for and act upon rapid changes in technology and processes have a lot to gain.

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4 ways tech is remolding digital supply chain

Emerging digital technologies are connecting processes, partners, products and services to enhance today’s networked supply chain.

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Cognizant joins Open Manufacturing Alliance

The Open Manufacturing Platform is a global alliance that brings business and technology leaders in the manufacturing industry together to drive innovation at scale across the manufacturing value chain.

Cognizant actively contributes to this alliance with our technology and domain expertise to define open standards and reference architectures as well as develop reference implementations.

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MANUFACTURING MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Suman Sengupta

Client Partner Manufacturing, Netherlands

Suman Sengupta

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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