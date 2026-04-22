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About Cognizant

Cognizant in The Netherlands

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.

Cognizant’s Dutch headquarters is at our Digital Studio, located in the Kauwgomballenfabriek (a former chewing gum factory) in Amsterdam. In this state-of-the-art space, we build the bridge from AI investments to enterprise value by helping our clients reimagine journeys and building full-stack, enterprise-grade AI solutions that cut through complexity, reduce risk and accelerate time to value. 

MANAGEMENT

Our team

Saket Gulati

Head of Markets Netherlands

Saket Gulati headshot image
Monique Wagenmaker-Oudijk

Head of Consulting Benelux

Monique Wagenmaker-Oudijk headshot image
Rupert d’Mello

Head of Delivery Benelux

Rupert d’Mello headshot images
Jeroen Caré

Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities Netherlands

Jeroen Caré headshot image
Prakash Ayer

Head of Retail and Consumer Goods Netherlands

Prakash Ayer headshot image
Pavan Malladi

Head of Communications, Media, and Technology Netherlands

Pavan Malladi headshot image
Manish Bhardwaj

Senior Client Partner BFSI Netherlands

Manish Bhardwaj headshot image
Gijs Leeksma

Marketing Director

Martijn Wecke

HR Business Partner Lead The Netherlands

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

357,600

Employees worldwide

$21.1B

2025 annual revenue

#605

Forbes Global 2000

Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

30 of the top 30 biopharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

9 of the top 10 media companies

20 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

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Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

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Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

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Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

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What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

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Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

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How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

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Our office

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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