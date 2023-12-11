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Communications, Media & Technology
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Even the best technology solutions only succeed when they deliver value. We create data and AI solutions that align with your business objectives and generate the outcomes you’re looking for. From resilient networks and top-tier customer experiences to enterprise-grade gen AI applications, Cognizant partners with companies for seamless integration and impactful results.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Our specialist areas

Communications

Partner with our team for software solutions that power smart networks, speed time to market and drive business-to-vertical industry capabilities with our advanced communication technology services.

Media & entertainment

Drive growth through optimized content value chains, superior experiences and maximized monetization opportunities with cutting-edge media technology solutions.

Technology

Generate insights you can monetize. Partner with our team to modernize data and create platforms that deliver a compelling CX.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for communications, media and technology clients.

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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

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To transform US telecom, how about a unified platform?

A platform modeled on the airline industry’s Skywise would boost competitiveness, national security and consumer satisfaction.

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For telecoms, there’s no reason to hesitate on core network virtualization

Virtualization costs are rising. But multi-vendor strategies and AIOps advances make core network transformation more flexible—and future-proof—than ever for telecom operators.

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Slow is fast: To speed telecom automation efforts, start with process simplification

For telecom and broadband leaders, the fastest path to automation begins with simplifying how work gets done—not with upgrading tech.

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Reimagine CX with a goal of zero support calls in five years

Stop patching cracks with better call centers and start eliminating the reasons customers call in the first place.

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A woman on her headphone set looking at her monitor screen.

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Digital twins in telecom: a 6-point success strategy

Digital twins establish the connected, trusted enterprise data foundation that telecom companies need—and that accelerates their AI adoption.

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How AI can help telecom companies maximize SMB sales

AI is set to equip telecom companies with the intelligence and precision they need to grow their fiber market share in this important, but scattered, market.

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The AI concierge is in: Elevating telecom CX with a human touch

When paired with human-centric design, agentic AI has the potential to act as a concierge for telecom customers, making every interaction feel more personal and guided.

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Quantum computing and AI: A natural synergy

What’s next after AI? For more companies, the answer is quantum computing.

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Telco field ops: Where agentic AI is driving big change

Agents are set to solve some of field ops’ toughest challenges.

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Why edge AI is a game changer

For telco providers and ODMs, edge AI introduces big opportunities--and challenges. Here are four considerations for implementing it.

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CX for a tap-and-swipe world: How telcos can adapt

Thanks to the combination of Gen AI and agentic AI, telcos can offer the convenience and personalization that customers love.

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Where is AI making a difference for the telecoms industry?

We identify six areas of AI intervention that show the greatest promise for enabling telco networks that are more secure, efficient and powerful.

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Gen AI gives customer centricity the spotlight it deserves

Gen AI plays a major role in enabling product companies to become more customer focused—but it’s only part of the answer.

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Generative AI meets its new boss: The CEO

CEOs play a big role in identifying the biggest gen AI opportunities—and making them happen.

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Rewiring the enterprise for AI

How companies can strategically rewire to innovate and compete in the AI-enabled future.

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Product Engineering Insights

Check out Cognizant Technology’s podcast series, Powering Product Innovation. Listen in as industry experts and leaders from top technology brands offer an inside look at emerging trends.

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COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Pavan Malladi

Head of CMT Netherlands, Cognizant

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