Consumer Goods
There is no question that digital technologies are reshaping the consumer goods industry. It’s an ever-changing marketplace, where digital-first players are seizing competitive advantage and tradition-bound brands lag behind. We help you build your digital culture with strategies that keep you in the technological forefront and connected to your customers.

Data provides insights that influences customer lifetime value and maximizes business outcomes.

Prakash Ayer
Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands, Cognizant

Monique Wagenmaker-Oudijk
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The consumer goods segments we serve

Apparel & footwear

Take advantage of solutions to improve sourcing, elevate label management, optimize pricing and boost business effectiveness.

Consumer durables

Use digital technologies and strategies to drive innovation, revitalize product lines, and improve efficiencies and ROI.

Consumer electronics

Implement digital solutions to bring innovative products to market faster, more efficiently and at lower cost.

Food & beverage

Take advantage of fresh thinking to solve tough customer, supply chain and technology challenges.

Home & personal care

Leverage the latest cloud and software as a service (SaaS) solutions to capitalize on emerging new markets and changing customer expectations.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Turn data into insight.

Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.

RESULTS

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

leveraging a fully digital platform with enhanced capabilities, high availability, and automated monitoring and disaster recovery.

Cognizant leverages existing solution relationships to expedite transformation for multinational retailer, speeding release times with the scalability and flexibility of a cloud-based OMS Keywords: order management system, oms, omnicloud oms framework, cloud migration

RESULTS

Orkla Foods gains agility with SAP S/4HANA on Azure

A new SAP S/4HANA platform helps Orkla achieve higher levels of scalability, agility and business efficiency and unlock public cloud benefits.

Nike taps Cognizant for global technology operations

For over 14 years we’ve helped Nike win. Our latest collaboration will consolidate Nike's existing IT support across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries. 

CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant offers solutions specific to the challenges of consumer goods companies.

Trade promotions management

Measure the ROI and effectiveness of trade promotions, one of your biggest costs.

Sales effectiveness solutions

Modernize your merchandising efforts and get a better return on in-store promotions.

Marketing services & branding

Gain new insights into your marketing data and boost ROI with digital marketing capabilities.

Supply chain management

Solutions that streamline supply chain operations through better network collaboration and warehouse management.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

Designing better software-driven experiences for consumer goods

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for modern software engineering approaches. We offer six recommendations on ways CPG companies can transform into software-centric businesses.

PERSPECTIVES

How food makers can connect with consumers to boost brand relevance

By building customer data platforms, food brands can be positioned for success in the direct-to-consumer space.

WHITEPAPERS

The future of consumer packaged goods

Emerging trends have transformed the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space to a more streamlined, data-driven and direct 'with' consumer way of business.

RETAIL, CONSUMER GOODS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Leadership

Saket Gulati

Vice President – Market Head, Netherlands & Head of Financial Services Benelux

Prakash Ayer

Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

