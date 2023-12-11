Consumer Goods
Data provides insights that influences customer lifetime value and maximizes business outcomes.
Prakash Ayer
Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands, Cognizant
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The consumer goods segments we serve
Agriculture
Modernize agriculture from field to fork with precision insights, quality systems and intelligent supply chains—improving yield, traceability and sustainability.
Apparel, footwear and accessories
From sourcing to shelf, we help brands sharpen pricing, streamline label management and build the operational efficiency needed to compete at speed.
Food and beverage
From farm to factory to frontline, we enable supply chain and go-to-market excellence that directly elevates customer and end‑consumer outcomes.
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Turn data into insight.
Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.
CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Built for the outcomes that matter most.
RGM, TPM and TPO
Make better pricing and trade investment decisions for faster, more profitable growth using AI-powered insights and automation.
Performance marketing
Turn consumer insight into conversion, deliver hyper-personalized experiences, smarter trade investment and measurable marketing ROI across every channel.
B2B sales transformation
Redefine every customer moment with AI‑powered experiences that deliver undeniable results.
Intelligent supply chain
Digitize your supply chain end-to-end across integrated business planning, sourcing and procurement, smart manufacturing and dynamic fulfillment.
Customer data ecosystem
Aggregate customer data across touchpoints to build a unified customer profile and to provide hyper-personalized experiences.
Demand-led design and engineering
Unify product data across the lifecycle to create a real‑time digital thread that accelerates design‑to‑launch with AI‑driven accuracy, compliance and traceability.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
Ready to reimagine consumer goods? Let’s talk
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.
Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, optimize performance and build resilience for the future.
RETAIL, CONSUMER GOODS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
Leadership
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