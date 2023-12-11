Capital Markets
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
Capital markets segments we serve
Asset and wealth management
Our cutting-edge digital transformation solutions enhance operational efficiency, client engagement and data-driven decision-making.
Investment banking and brokerage
Our frameworks and solutions help streamline trading operations, enhance regulatory compliance and optimize data analytics across the securities value chain.
Market infrastructure
We help modernize operations by deploying AI-integrated BPO services that transform legacy applications into a modern infrastructure that meets growing customer needs.
Securities and custody services
Our secure, scalable custody solutions enhance asset protection, streamline settlement processes and ensure regulatory compliance for custody clients.
Offerings
Tools
DRIVEN BY RESULTS
Benefit from our experience
See how operating and technology models evolve with Cognizant.
Connect with our leaders
Take the first step with capital market technology solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.