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Capital Markets
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The capital markets industry is rapidly evolving, with more regulations, intergenerational wealth transfer and rising customer demands. Our software engineering expertise, domain knowledge and cutting-edge technology can help you meet your unique needs and stay ahead in this era of AI-driven transformation.


Innovate

with speed to deftly navigate a rapidly transforming industry and shifting regulatory landscape.


Modernize

by combining AI-fueled solutions, data and human ingenuity to create omnichannel experiences that drive business growth.


Optimize

to improve operational efficiencies, streamline processes and maximize profitability.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Capital markets segments we serve

Asset and wealth management

Our cutting-edge digital transformation solutions enhance operational efficiency, client engagement and data-driven decision-making.

Investment banking and brokerage

Our frameworks and solutions help streamline trading operations, enhance regulatory compliance and optimize data analytics across the securities value chain.

Market infrastructure

We help modernize operations by deploying AI-integrated BPO services that transform legacy applications into a modern infrastructure that meets growing customer needs.

Securities and custody services

Our secure, scalable custody solutions enhance asset protection, streamline settlement processes and ensure regulatory compliance for custody clients.

Private equity, hedge funds

Our advanced analytics and automation solutions enhance investment strategies, optimize deal quality, improve risk management and streamline operational workflows.

Offerings

Application services

Software is the alchemy that powers modern businesses. We engineer products that create insights and produce desired outcomes for you.

Learn how
App rationalization and modernization

While businesses struggle with legacy technologies to become future-ready, our solution increases efficiency, removes technical debt and modernizes applications.

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Quality engineering

Build best-in-class engineering and assurance standards, so changes can be made correctly the first time—and released with confidence.

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Cloud transformation

We combine cloud solutions, deep industry knowledge and partnerships to migrate, integrate, automate, manage and deliver the outcomes that fuel your innovation and growth.

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Infrastructure and IT operations

Today, your infrastructure must predict change. We can help maximize the potential of automation and a software-defined data center, using a business-aligned catalog model.

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Cybersecurity

With our modular offerings, hybrid delivery models and AI-powered platforms, you gain a 360-degree view to eliminate blind spots and ensure resilience, growth and innovation.

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Strategy and operating model

Deploy an effective digital strategy across front, middle and back office to meet increasing customer demands—delivering digital-ready products and services.

Business process services

Boost engagement, revenue and create personalized omnichannel investor experiences that fuel growth—with capital markets BPO services that combine AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity.

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Meritsoft

Get fit for the digital era with a range of technology solutions to manage post-trade processing, tackle regulatory compliance requirements and achieve straight-through processing.

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Cognizant Moment™

Drive innovation with big data insights and generative AI, fostering growth, attracting customers, building loyalty and driving new revenues.

Here’s how
Transformation management

Turn your business into a modern enterprise by coordinating with stakeholders to design and facilitate a highly effective and holistic end-to-end transformation journey.

Enterprise processes

Increase speed to market and drive growth by reshaping your business landscape with proven process optimization methodologies.

Generative AI

As generative AI capabilities accelerate, Cognizant is helping finance executives move past the hype and capitalize on the real-world benefits of this technology.

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AI and analytics

Make AI your business foundation, automating everyday tasks and enabling rapid, prescriptive decision-making through analytics. We operationalize AI to deliver efficiency, innovation and agility.

See how
Data strategy

Align data strategy with your business outcomes. Our approach enables data innovation and renovation to coexist, while reducing risk and accelerating business value.

Data management

Organize, access and derive insights from your data, driving informed decisions while ensuring compliance and security. We transform data complexities into growth opportunities.

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Data modernization

Migrate legacy systems to a cloud-based architecture. Stay ahead of the digital landscape with a future-proof data ecosystem that meets your business’s evolving demands.

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Business intelligence and visualization

Make better decisions using contextual and hyper-personalized data. By connecting data with AI, we elevate BI beyond KPIs and dashboards for outcome-oriented decisions.

Cognizant named a capital markets leader

In Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® report, Cognizant has been named a Leader in capital markets operations.

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Tools

Cognizant Neuro® AI

Strengthen company performance and drive tangible new revenue streams, optimizing decisions for real-world impact. Enhance multi-agent orchestration to quickly build prototypes and AI use cases.

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Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Build the foundation for a future-ready digital business. Use AI-powered automated tools to improve resilience, reduce complexity and gain full visibility over IT operations.

See how
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Cognizant Skygrade™

Modernize, migrate and manage cloud applications with a platform that accelerates time to value, improves cloud efficiency and reduces complexity across multicloud and edge estates.

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Cognizant Flowsource™

Usher in the next generation of engineering with an AI-powered, full-stack platform that speeds innovation by incorporating generative AI into the software development lifecycle.

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DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our experience

See how operating and technology models evolve with Cognizant.

A global investment manager
A global investment manager

ensures a seamless move to the cloud with 80% faster quality assurance stress-testing.

A global investment manager
A growing asset management firm
A growing asset management firm

uses automation to reduce investor updates and reports time from four days to 45 minutes.

A growing asset management firm

Connect with our leaders

Anshuman Choudhary

Senior Partner, Consulting

Headshot of Anshuman Choudhary

Take the first step with capital market technology solutions

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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