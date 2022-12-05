TriZetto NetworX Payment Bundling Administration Analytics

As value-based reimbursement models become more prevalent across commercial- and government-based programs, payers need support to effectively build, manage and evaluate episodes of care to include in bundled-payment arrangements. The NetworX Payment Bundling Administration Analytics (PBAA) solution allows users to evaluate new episode opportunities, review provider performance and manage contracted episodes of care.

Based on bundled claims data generated by the NetworX PBA engine, and leveraging the Tableau Business Intelligence tool for data visualization and report views, payers can:

Identify potential episodes of care, with attributing providers and current FFS cost

Manage ongoing and completed episodes of care while tracking the program’s overall success

Drill down into reports that integrate financial, operational and quality data to deliver value.