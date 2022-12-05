TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing
Extend QNXT™ value with the new automated authorization module
Watch a short video about how TTAP with QNXT integration could transform your prior authorization process to save time, money and valuable resources.
Ask the experts
What do we mean by “touchless”?
See how the TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) solution applies clinical and business rules to make the approval process hands-free.
How does TTAP save money?
Learn how to automate eligibility verification and prior authorization in one process.
TTAP's enabling technology
Learn how our SaaS solution provides the benefits of enabling technologies—without the risk of deployment.
Supporting provider adoption
Find out how to streamline the prior authorization process for Providers so that everyone can save time and money.
TTAP and CMS
CMS continues to weigh in with regulations requiring electronic prior authorization. See how TTAP can help.
