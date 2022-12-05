Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing

Reduce processing time

Reduce authorization processing time from days to minutes, while eliminating your health plan’s prior authorization workload and expense by two-thirds or more.
TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) fully automates the prior authorization process, enabling greater cost and time savings than alternative solutions. The cloud-based SaaS application is accessed directly from provider desktops and automates all authorization functions in real-time. As a result, providers get immediate approvals in most cases and the health plan can ensure approvals meet both business rules and clinical guidelines, automatically, while freeing up valuable authorization processing resources.
Extend QNXT™ value with the new automated authorization module

Watch a short video about how TTAP with QNXT integration could transform your prior authorization process to save time, money and valuable resources.

Ask the experts

What do we mean by “touchless”?

See how the TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) solution applies clinical and business rules to make the approval process hands-free.

How does TTAP save money?

Learn how to automate eligibility verification and prior authorization in one process.

TTAP's enabling technology

Learn how our SaaS solution provides the benefits of enabling technologies—without the risk of deployment.

Supporting provider adoption

Find out how to streamline the prior authorization process for Providers so that everyone can save time and money.

TTAP and CMS

CMS continues to weigh in with regulations requiring electronic prior authorization. See how TTAP can help.

Related services

Business Process Services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Learn more
persons checking some papers
Business Consulting

Unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Learn more
image of the specs in close-up view
Next-Gen Technologies

Next-generation technologies that build a stronger, more agile business.

Learn more
face of a robo
Infrastructure Services

Services to manage your infrastructure so you can manage your business.

Learn more
MRI scan view
IT Professional Services

Unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Learn more
fingers on the keyboard
Services/Benefits Administration

Software, technology, expertise and proven methodologies to help you manage your business more effectively.

Learn more
smart phone on the business papers
Business Process-as-a-Service

Integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution that includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more
lady phisician checking something on ipad

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.