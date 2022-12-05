Skip to main content Skip to footer
ClaimSphere® QaaS

Enhancing outcomes via insights into population health

ClaimSphere® QaaS enables healthcare organizations to identify retrospective, prospective quality improvement needs across the healthcare spectrum.
ClaimSphere QaaS helps healthcare organizations gain a deeper understanding of their populations, deliver better care, reduce costs and allows you to decode patient-specific clinical events across disparate data sources and use patient data to identify key issues impacting scores. With this information, healthcare organizations can take corrective action to improve Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) quality ratings.
The ClaimSphere QaaS footprint spans over 25 states and covers Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and FEHB lines of business—addressing Retrospective, Prospective and Predictive Quality Improvement.
Retrospective solution for regulatory compliance and reporting

Enabling double-digit rate improvement with on-time and accurate reporting

Prospective gaps in care identification and closure

3X faster closure of care gaps with improved efficiencies and outcomes

Faster insights on care gaps

Near real-time integration with industry-leading core claims engines, such as Facets®, enabling complex analytics over data in motion and reducing care gap generation cycle time by 95%

Predictive analytics to help with high ROI and improved member experience

Targeting high ROI members for faster and focused interventions

Payer-provider convergence and interoperability

Clinical intelligence at points of care with collaborative platform, Clinical+ enabling faster care gap closure

Secure hosting options with unmatched service bureau support

From secure hosting and NCQA audit support to unmatched support services by HEDIS subject matter experts, business and technology teams

Features & benefits

Improve outcomes through quality initiatives

End-to-end HEDIS workflow management is supported via a data integration and administration tool with a built-in data quality profiler that enables rapid data issue identification and rectification for improved efficiency. A supplemental sources audit trail is maintained for HEDIS compliance.

Self-service business intelligence tools uncover the root cause of low HEDIS scores and help analyze poorly performing measures for appropriate action. Care gap and performance reports summarize provider quality of care and highlight disparities, while predefined reports and adhoc analytics support follow-up action planning.

Support value-based programs and faster customer rollouts with an expansive evidence-based measures library that allows you to create variations of "gold standard" measures. Develop and maintain sentinel medical events and construct custom measures using an intuitive user interface for faster customer roll-outs.

Rapidly identify and close care gaps with core claims engines such as Facets. Using the Facets Data Publishing tool, you can reduce data processing time, as well as care gap identification and closure by more than 95% to drive improved quality of care outcomes.

Enable meaningful provider collaboration with actionable intelligence via integration with ClaimSphere Clinical+. Provider abrasion is reduced through large-scale distribution of care gap insights in near real time to facilitate supplemental data collection from providers and empower payers with provider performance analytics.

Maximize quality initiatives with a full-service partner. From HIPAA-compliant cloud-based hosting services to world-class project management and support, Cognizant ensures on-track implementations and streamlined operations. RNs working out of a URAC-accredited facility are available to deliver onsite and remote chart abstraction services for hybrid measures.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

