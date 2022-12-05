Portal improves provider satisfaction and care delivery End-to-end data access, easy-to-use tools and streamlined workflows power the digital healthcare practice. TriZetto® EngageProvider® enables providers to help patients make better care decisions while streamlining administrative processes through access to real-time data in TriZetto® core administrative systems. Easy access to accurate, up-to-date data helps providers make optimal care decisions, identify care gaps and improve patient experiences. Through EngageProvider, providers have access to patient eligibility, benefits, claims and referral data in real time. EngageProvider is preintegrated with TriZetto core administration systems and connects to other critical applications and third-party systems via its powerful built-in data management layer. Data from disparate systems must be normalized and prepared for use by other systems. EngageProvider data management achieves this, delivering smooth, real-time bidirectional data flows among systems while eliminating time-consuming custom batch integrations, expensive software upgrades and integration maintenance.