Cloud solutions to enhance care ClaimSphere® Clinical+ is Cognizant’s digital initiative to help healthcare organizations shift from volume-based, provider-centric systems to patient-centric, health-focused systems. This product uses evidence-based clinical processes at points of care to support national interoperability standards that promote value-based programs and better patient outcomes. By helping align payer and provider value-based contracts with quality improvement initiatives, healthcare organizations will improve outcomes and maximize revenue.