Water covers over 70% of the Earth’s surface. Yet only 2% of the world’s food comes from aquatic sources. As the population continues to grow and pressures on land-based farming increase, many experts are looking to the ocean.

But realizing this potential in a responsible, sustainable way is one of the greatest challenges facing the aquaculture industry. It will require new ways of thinking and acting. New methods of collecting and analyzing data. And resilient digital ecosystems powered by advanced technologies to streamline operations, uncover new opportunities and improve sustainability—on a global scale.

And that’s where we come in.