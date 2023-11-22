Blue energy
OVERVIEW
THE CHALLENGE
Generating energy and opportunity offshore
$31B
investment globally in offshore wind energy in 2020
35GW
installed offshore wind capacity globally in 2021
3.3M
jobs in wind energy within five years
OUR APPROACH
Bringing innovation to the surface
We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.
OUR AMBITION
Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea
We help leading utility organizations leverage advanced technologies like AI to process massive amounts of data, drive informed decisions and ensure a more stable, resilient energy supply.
Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.
About Cognizant Ocean
We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.
Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.
