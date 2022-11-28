Skip to main content Skip to footer
About Cognizant

Cognizant Norway

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients in Norway modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.


Cognizant was established in Norway in 2005 and our head office is in Oslo and we also have a Center of Excellence for HR / Payroll in Stavanger and service centers in Stord and Kristiansand. In Norway, we have around 420 employees in addition to over 800 employees at nearshore IT delivery centers in Latvia (Riga) and Lithuania (Vilnius) who provide knowledge about industry-specific business processes in the Nordic languages. Cognizant focuses on diversity and inclusion with 44.6% women 55.4% men among the employees in the Nordic region.

We focus on IoT, AI, software development, and cloud services – technology that changes business’ character. Our global presence means that we can provide services locally.

MANAGEMENT

Our team

Anne-Sofie Risåsen

Head of Nordics

Thomas Anglero

CTIO (CTO and Innovation Officer)

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our approach to transformation

With digital solutions, we help you deliver better business outcomes.

RESULTS

Aker Solutions

Improve predictive maintenance and increase employee productivity using apps.

people in factory

RESULTS

Mowi

Move to the cloud to safeguard fish health and increase profitability by using IoT data.

fish nets in sea

Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

Our offices in Norway

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

