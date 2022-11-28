About Cognizant

Cognizant Norway

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients in Norway modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.





Cognizant was established in Norway in 2005 and our head office is in Oslo and we also have a Center of Excellence for HR / Payroll in Stavanger and service centers in Stord and Kristiansand. In Norway, we have around 420 employees in addition to over 800 employees at nearshore IT delivery centers in Latvia (Riga) and Lithuania (Vilnius) who provide knowledge about industry-specific business processes in the Nordic languages. Cognizant focuses on diversity and inclusion with 44.6% women 55.4% men among the employees in the Nordic region.



We focus on IoT, AI, software development, and cloud services – technology that changes business’ character. Our global presence means that we can provide services locally.