Maintaining your competitive advantage can be challenging in the dynamic landscape of digital banking. We help you streamline inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow your business and keep customers at the center of your organization.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The banking segments we serve

Retail and commercial banking

Rebuild technology and operating models for the future with innovative digital banking services. Create next-gen experiences for corporate customers and end-to-end experiences for retail customers that deliver more efficient operations and payments processes.

Lending

Keep the human factor in your lending processes. Achieve scale and stability with automated front and back offices supported by financial services IT solutions.

Payments

Modernize core processes with banking IT services. Our enterprise strategies and designs help you increase throughput and improve risk and fraud management.

Cognizant has been designated a Leader in the Everest Group Openbanking IT Services PEAK Matrix® assessment 2024

Top banks and financial institutions rely on Cognizant to digitally transform and run seamless applications, leveraging our technology delivery expertise and impeccable client service to meet ever-evolving business realities. See why Everest Group awarded us a leader in Open Banking IT Services.

Revolutionizing legacy modernization with AI

Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. 

NelsonHall Core Banking Services NEAT vendor evaluation 2025 badge
NelsonHall names Cognizant a leader in Core Banking Services NEAT vendor evaluation

Nelson Hall named Cognizant as a leader for our core banking services, excelling in process automation and AI & analytics. As part of the NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant reached the leader quadrant in every category, including Process Automation Services, AI & Analytics Services and Overall.

Cognizant's innovative solutions and extensive domain expertise enable us to deliver immediate benefits and meet future client needs. Our strategic direction focuses on regulatory customization, AI integration, and expanding nearshore capabilities, solidifying our leadership in the industry.

BANKING

Leadership

Nageswar Cherukupalli

SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets and Insurance

Nageswar Cherukupalli headshot

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

