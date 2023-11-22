Skip to main content Skip to footer
Blue life
Contact
Cognizant Ocean

Making a big difference in the blue economy

Learn more
Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven, and profitable.

Learn more
Blue energy

Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea.

Learn more
Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping.

Learn more
OVERVIEW

Mitigating the impact of urbanization and climate change

Climate change and rapid urbanization are two of the biggest issues faced by water utilities worldwide, along with aging infrastructure, extreme weather events and mounting concerns over health, safety and resiliency.

At Cognizant®, we’re using data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our clients better understand, preserve and protect the world’s water. From the delicate ecosystems and intricate networks that bring clean water to our homes to the responsible treatment of wastewater, we can help improve prediction, prevention and restoration across the entire supply chain.

THE CHALLENGE

Water ecosystems and infrastructure are under unprecedented pressure

80%

of wastewater is discharged into rivers and oceans without adequate treatment

60%

of wetlands, rivers, and lakes in Europe are not ecologically healthy

84%

decline in freshwater species populations over the last 50 years

240K

sq km of ocean ecosystems affected by excessive nutrient pollution

Bluelife-solution.png
THE SOLUTION

A holistic approach to transforming our water supply

We focus on the key challenges that stand in the way of water system modernization across every aspect of the supply chain. Together with our partners and clients, we’re working to increase availability, resiliency, sustainability and profitability—from catchment to disposal.

1. Water catchment
2. Water treatment
3. Distribution and usage
4. Wastewater
5. Sewage treatment
6. Water disposal

OUR APPROACH

Bringing innovation to the surface

We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.

Intervention
  • R&D collaboration between Cognizant, clients and partners consulting advisory
  • Transition to net zero
Improvements
  • Execute MVP to achieve specific, measurable, time-bound improvements
  • Sensor applications, machine learning operations, gen AI enablement
Impact
  • Next-gen initiatives create synergies across the Blue Economy
  • Disciplined, sequential scale and automation to maximize impact
OUR AMBITION

Preserving one of Earth’s most precious resources

We envision a future where habitat loss, unsustainable practices and pollution no longer threaten our Earth’s waters. A time when aquatic ecosystems thrive, and people everywhere have access to safe, reliable drinking water.

This is what motivates us to act, advocate for change, and work together—with our clients and partners—to ensure the Earth’s waters will continue to flow for generations to come.

Ready to do your part?

Talk with us about the future of blue life

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.

ELISABETH SUND

Product Owner

ELISABETH SUND

Product Owner
Connect
BlueLife_Team_Elisabeth_01.jpg

STIG MARTIN FISKÅ

Head of Cognizant Ocean

STIG MARTIN FISKÅ

Head of Cognizant Ocean
Connect
Stig Martin Fiskå

AKSEL HALLMO

Commercial Lead

AKSEL HALLMO

Commercial Lead
Connect
Home_Team_Aksel_03.png

About Cognizant Ocean

We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from aquaculture and shipping to energy and carbon capture.

Using advanced technologies and a robust partner ecosystem, we gather, analyze and apply data-driven insights to greatly improve the health and well-being of our planet’s oceans—as well as the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on them.

LATEST THINKING

ARTICLE

The global freshwater crisis: navigating towards sustainable solutions

Urgent call to remediate increasing threats from climate change and population growth calls for innovative solutions.

Learn more
Harnessing the Ocean economy through digital innovation and AI

ARTICLE

Giving rivers a voice

Addressing the limitations of current river health monitoring and constructing a holistic digital ecosystem.

Learn more
New tech partnership creates innovative business opportunities for the fishing industry

ARTICLE

Challenges and solutions in water and wastewater management

Understanding challenges faced by water utilities companies in wastewater management and water distribution.

Learn more
future of us generic image

ARTICLE

NCS for carbon sequestration and NBS for holistic ecological stability

Unleashing the nature based solution and their significance in climate change, biodiversity conservation and sustainable.

Learn more
fish farming

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.