Climate change and rapid urbanization are two of the biggest issues faced by water utilities worldwide, along with aging infrastructure, extreme weather events and mounting concerns over health, safety and resiliency.

At Cognizant®, we’re using data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our clients better understand, preserve and protect the world’s water. From the delicate ecosystems and intricate networks that bring clean water to our homes to the responsible treatment of wastewater, we can help improve prediction, prevention and restoration across the entire supply chain.

