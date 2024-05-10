AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Oracle

Delivering a complex global transformation



Cognizant assembled an expert onshore-offshore team to deliver this complex global finance transformation on time and with zero escalations. Key highlights of our project approach were:

Multi-pillar implementation

We consolidated AVEVA's legacy finance systems onto a suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, including Oracle Revenue and Subscription Management. The implementation involved the consolidation of legal entities from 91 to 52, as well as a change of fiscal calendar for multiple countries.

Multi-wave rollout

The move to Oracle was rolled out in six geographical waves over a three-year period.

Global process standardization

To create a foundation for efficiency, we used a global template to implement standardized business processes and made 651 required localizations across 28 countries.

Subscription model support

AVEVA was an early adopter of Oracle Subscription Management, a revenue management module for subscription-based businesses. We configured the module to match AVEVA's business processes and migrated the company’s 4,000 subscription contracts into it, ensuring no impact to revenue during the transition.

Automated invoice handling

We implemented ReadSoft's invoice scanning solution and matching process for increased accounts payable (AP) efficiency.

Automated GAAP reporting

We automated local in-country Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) reporting through the deployment of secondary ledgers, replacing a manual, spreadsheet-based approach.

Tax portal integration

For efficiency in accounts receivable (AR), we integrated the Oracle platform with relevant government tax portals in ten countries. This enables the automatic capture or updating of inbound statuses and authority number on AR invoices.

Data migration

We were responsible for migrating master data and transaction data from the legacy systems. We automated the entire Extract, Analyze, Transform and Load (EATL) process to support the project's multiple geographical waves. We also delivered some of the more complex migration components like Oracle Projects and Oracle Subscription Management