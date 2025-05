Putting recreational cricket on the front foot

The ECB has already achieved great success in nurturing cricket at all levels through the game. There are 5,500 recreational clubs with more than 2.5 million active cricketers. The number of junior teams now stands at 17,900, up from 13,200 in 2021.

But there’s more to do. While there has been success in getting more people interested and playing cricket, the technology that facilitates those taking part and running recreational cricket needs further improvement.

By simplifying and streamlining the digital experience, we can help grow participation even further and increase enjoyment for everyone.