NGO Services

Empowering NGOs

Digitalization empowers NGOs to achieve their mission efficiently serving populations in multiple geographies and extending services to new communities in need.​ This is part of Cognizant's contribution to help improve and save lives globally.​

We have also committed significant funding to distribute products, resources and services to meet the cause and serve the purpose for those in need. ​

Cognizant’s NGO practice is enabling and supporting all strategic processes, from grant and donation management, to procurement, risk management, governance and innovation. ​

With our expertise in the public sector and non-profit organizations, we are enabling NGO’s to digitize, accelerate and improve the user experience to service the very divers recipients and stakeholders across the globe. Having right tools and processes in place, providing risk management, transparency and insight support them on their mission and help them to achieve their goals in effective and efficient ways.​