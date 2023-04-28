Skip to main content Skip to footer
Life Sciences
With Cognizant, you get a partner that advises most of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Our work helps to bring more innovative drugs to market faster, reduce costs, manage global supply chains and comply with tough and fast-changing regulations.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The life sciences segments we serve

Medical devices

Implement digital strategies and operations to improve product development, speed to market and patient centricity for increased profitability.

Pharmaceuticals and biotech

Take advantage of intelligent digital platforms, cloud, data, automation and AI to develop safer, more effective and affordable drugs and improve patient outcomes.

Shared investigator platform: Accelerating clinical trials

The Shared Investigator Platform is the first single instance multi-tenant technology platform in the clinical trials industry.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our experience

Data science fast-tracks cancer drug

Data science fast-tracks cancer drug

Our data science solution helps improve what has been a manual, costly and laborious process for cross-referencing research from clinical trials on cancer drugs.

researchers looking at data on PC screen

AI secures sensitive data

AI secures sensitive data

We helped a life sciences company with end-to-end automation using Azure ML, improving confidentiality, stronger compliance and business oversight.

woman looking through microscope

AWS IoT real time view for pharma operations

AWS IoT real time view for pharma operations

A global pharmaceutical company worked with us to improve facility operations by leveraging real-time performance measurement particularly for their Overall Equipment Effectiveness.

person looking in microscope
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Vishal Ramesh

Head of Life Sciences Belux

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

