Banking
We can help you improve the customer and employee experience, manage your cost-income ratio, maintain your license to operate, and identify and capitalize on opportunities related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The only way to data-driven transformation, is if it’s put on the agenda of the CEO.

Alok Chaurasia
Head of Banking & Financial Services Cognizant Belgium

Monique Wagenmaker-Oudijk
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The banking segments we serve

Retail and commercial banking

Rebuild technology and operating models for the future. Create next-gen experiences for corporate customers and end-to-end experiences for retail customers that deliver more efficient operations and payments processes.

Lending

Keep the human factor in your lending processes. Achieve scale and stability with automated front and back offices.

Payments

Modernize core processes. Our enterprise strategies and designs help you increase throughput and improve risk and fraud management.

Capital Markets

Optimize your competitiveness and profitability by transforming operating models to improve investor experiences.

Cognizant works with ABN Amro Clearing

We’re excited to expand our relationship with ABN Amro Clearing Bank—and support digital transformations enabling stability and flexibility.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVE

Advance Core Modernization

After years of modernizing, banks, asset managers and financial intermediaries have more to do, especially in the areas of core modernization, personalization and rethinking the operating model.

REPORT

State of global payments

The payment market is evolving faster than ever. How will you compete and succeed? Read our comprehensive industry analysis to help your company set a path and get started.

CASE STUDY

Mortgage lender reduces cost per loan by 20%

A leading full-service mortgage lender integrates a direct to underwriting team to improve its pull-through rate and overall efficiency.

BANKING TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Geert Lejon

Vice President – Country Manager Belgium & Luxembourg

Eric Vandermeersch

Consulting Lead Cognizant Belgium

