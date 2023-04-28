Skip to main content Skip to footer
Retail
Retail demands a renewed push for data-driven insights, cross-sector partnerships and managing the talent shortage to carve out a path for the future. We help you explore multiple customer-centric paths forward and craft a modern digital strategy for the post-pandemic world.

Data provides insights that influences customer lifetime value and maximizes business outcomes.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The retail segments we serve

Department stores

Maximize customer service and profits and meet changing demands amid increased competition and complex supply chains.

Discount stores

Optimize merchandising, increase supply chain efficiency and generate product mix forecasts for better retention.

Grocery stores

Adjust prices, fine-tune inventory planning and deploy next generation point of sale systems to enhance the customer experience.

Specialty retailers

Embrace the future of shopping by delivering concepts and solutions for in-store selling through social networks.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for retail clients.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Experience makes a difference.

Helping you serve the changing needs of your customers, today and into tomorrow.

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

leveraging a fully digital platform with enhanced capabilities, high availability, and automated monitoring and disaster recovery.

Cognizant leverages existing solution relationships to expedite transformation for multinational retailer, speeding release times with the scalability and flexibility of a cloud-based OMS Keywords: order management system, oms, omnicloud oms framework, cloud migration

A leading player in the retail and consumer goods sector

creates a modern digital workplace and saves 70% capex

Implementing Microsoftâ s cloud-based Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solution and an enterprise mobile management (EMM) platform enabled one retail player to ensure business continuity, productivity and the employee experience during the COVID-19 crisis.

One of the world’s largest pawn companies

re-architects a legacy POS system to change in-store CX and drive new sales.

Cognizant Softvisionâ s â Virtual Podsâ nimbly adapt to mid-project redirection and deliver a solution for COVID-19 and beyond.

Ocado Retail customer base grows by 17%

by leveraging a new data platform and marketing suite.

Nike taps Cognizant for global technology operations

For over 14 years we’ve helped Nike win. Our latest collaboration will consolidate Nike's existing IT support across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries. 

RETAIL ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant's Retail practice helps retailers turn today's pain points into new business opportunities.

Reimagined physical spaces

Transform the way customers interact with your business spaces—and turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drain on your resources.

Omnichannel journeys

Finding the right mix of stores, mobile, digital marketing and CRM capabilities is unique to each retailer. Establish your unique path for your brand, based on customers, competitors, and physical and digital assets.

Customer-first merchandising

Successful merchandising is a mission-critical retail function that is part art, part science. It requires detailed planning, optimized business processes, data mining and analytics, while allowing the flexibility to react to market conditions.

Retail success

New workforce and task management solutions can help you create more stores that attract shoppers and inspire loyalty. Build in success by tackling key store operations challenges such as customer service, loss prevention and back-end operations.

Supply chain management

Rewrite your supply chain into one that is more flexible and responsive. Position your business to deliver the seamless, flexible retail experience that today’s global, always-connected shoppers demand.

Retail Enterprise solutions

Whether you need foundational packages to support merchandising, point-of-sale or warehouse management, or optimization solutions, Cognizant combines deep retail and program management expertise and implementation best practices to ensure you get the highest quality solution in the most cost-effective manner.

Distributed order management

Implement newer omnichannel commerce strategies with reduced time-to-market and faster ROI. Transform your core systems and take a key foundational step in reaching customers effectively across all touch points.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

PERSPECTIVES

How to attract LOHAS, the $472B sustainability-conscious customer segment

Is your brand underestimating, or even ignoring, the LOHAS market? If you’re not familiar with the term, then you very well could be missing out on a $472.5 billion opportunity in the US alone.

REPORT

Beyond the coupon: How to win in the new loyalty landscape

Developing a loyalty model to meet the modern consumer with personalization, convenience and purpose.

 

PERSPECTIVES

Retail & consumer packaged goods: On different paths to better software experiences

The ability to quickly develop and deploy software is central to commercial success. Read how retailers and consumer packaged goods companies can put software engineering at the heart of their businesses.

 

RETAIL, CONSUMER GOODS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Leadership

Geert Lejon

Vice President – Country Manager Belgium & Luxembourg

Prakash Ayer

Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands

