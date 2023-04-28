Skip to main content Skip to footer
Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With new digital skills and technologies, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.

The manufacturing segments we serve

Industrial manufacturing

Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line.

Process manufacturing

Services for companies in the chemicals, building materials, pulp and paper and mining sectors to streamline processes and gain operational visibility.

IT modernization with new SAP S/4HANA Digital Core

achieves higher levels of manufacturing agility, collaboration and efficiency.

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S4/HANA

to help integrate emerging technologies for the water tech company.

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

and reduces the time needed to handle customer investigations by 40%.

Etex sets digital moving large SAP workloads to Azure

to achieve greater flexibility, performance and efficiency.

MANUFACTURING MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Jeremy Vanhoegaerden

Client Partner Products & Resources, Belgium

