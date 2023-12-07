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Manufacturing
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Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With our digital manufacturing solutions, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.

Cognizant and The Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Research

With all the many challenges manufacturers are facing and all the areas they could invest in to solve them, if they had an extra marginal dollar, where would they start?

Get the report
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The manufacturing segments we serve

Industrial manufacturing

Helping manufacturers of heavy equipment, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), industrial supplies and automation systems build more connected products and boost the bottom line with our digital and IT solutions.

Process manufacturing

Services for companies in the chemicals, building materials, pulp and paper and mining sectors to streamline processes and gain operational visibility through digital solutions for manufacturing.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Experience makes a difference

We solve the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges. We’re ready for yours.

RESULTS

Barry Callebaut empowers HR

RESULTS

Barry Callebaut empowers HR

to give 13,000+ employees a voice transforming employee experiences within 3 months.

chocolat

RESULTS

Etex sets digital moving large SAP workloads to Azure

RESULTS

Etex sets digital moving large SAP workloads to Azure

to achieve greater flexibility, performance and efficiency.

3 men with yellow helmets looking at papers

RESULTS

Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process

RESULTS

Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process

with Salesforce and turns its sales culture into a data-driven one.

RESULTS

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S4/HANA

RESULTS

Grundfos moves 1.9B records with S4/HANA

to help integrate emerging technologies for the water tech company.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for manufacturing clients.

Learn more
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

MANUFACTURING MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Jeremy Vanhoegaerden

Client Partner Products & Resources, Belgium

Charlotte De Kort

Client Relationship Manager

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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