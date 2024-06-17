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Sustainability and Resilience
DEEP GREEN

Sustainability as a business strategy

FUTURE OF SUSTAINABILITY

Paving the way forward—tech for sustainability

INTERACTIVE REPORT

The Future of Us

Amid climate and pandemic-induced disruption, a new era is taking shape. Here is a field guide to navigating the net zero era, in which leaders will guide with digital, empower consumers and act with purpose.

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buildings with trees

ARTICLE

Close the gap between ESG commitments and action

90% of decision-makers agree—you can’t be a modern business without a cohesive ESG strategy, but there’s a huge disconnect between plans and proactive efforts. 

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abstract

ARTICLE

Road (or rail) to the future

Increasing carbon emissions from urban mobility, among other factors, makes transportation innovation a global imperative.

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Benelux Deep Green report

Unlock the secrets to sustainable success in the Benelux. Dive into our exclusive regional report now.

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RESEARCH REPORT

The future of sustainability in business: data, technology and collaboration

As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and resource depletion, a new breed of business is emerging.

These organizations will be sustainable to the core—not just green but deeply green, with sustainability encoded in their DNA. 

To learn more about the future of sustainability in business, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across every market and sector on their sustainability plans, challenges and vision.

Read the interactive report

The pressure to change is coming from all sides

80%

Regulators

80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target.

78%

Investors

78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk-mitigation strategy.

81%

Customers

81% of customers strongly believe that companies should help improve the environment.

$1.3T

Planet earth

1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses.

COGNIZANT OCEAN

Making a big difference in the blue economy

We help leading companies leverage AI and digital transformation to boost sustainability, resiliency and profitability while addressing some of Earth’s most pressing challenges.

Blue food

Making aquaculture more sustainable, data-driven and profitable

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school of fish swimming
Blue energy

Ensuring more reliable energy across land and sea

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windmill
Blue life

Ensuring a safer, more resilient water supply

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beach
Blue transport

Extracting new value from cleaner, smarter maritime shipping

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Industrial port
INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS

The sustainability imperative will drive growth across all industries

MANUFACTURING

How manufacturers can boost sustainability outcomes

Our recent study shows where manufacturers need to focus to better meet their sustainability goals.

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FINANCIAL

How financial firms can realize sustainability ambitions

Our recent study shows where the banking and capital markets industries are falling short in their sustainability efforts—and how they can course-correct.

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CONSUMER

The two-landed transformation of retail sustainability

Most retailers see sustainability as a strategic priority, according to our recent study, but their initiatives must be fully integrated with their modernization strategy.

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AGRICULTURE

Moving to regenerative agriculture with data and technology

Regenerative agriculture is essential to food and agriculture sustainability, but our recent research shows adoption has been slow. Here’s how the industry can overcome key challenges.

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UTILITIES

Powering up smart grids for the renewable energy transition

Grid modernization is essential to reaching global sustainability goals—but fraught with challenges. Here's where energy and utilities companies stand, according to our recent research, and recommendations for next steps.

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TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Three ways to prepare supply chains for the challenges ahead

Is your business ready for the next supply and demand shock? Discover how companies are reinventing their supply chain strategies to boost resilience, sustainability and collaboration while achieving climate goals.

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vehicles on road

INSURANCE

Insurers take on the net zero era with innovation and human-centric design

As the world shifts towards net zero, insurers must evolve to meet new challenges. Discover how technology, data-driven insights and human-centric design are the keys to success in the net zero era.

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water dropped
THE RACE TO NET ZERO

The race to net zero

Smart and sustainable win the race

With a firm commitment to sustainability, Aston Martin F1 sets its sights on becoming a top competitor in the field while prioritizing the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As we enter a new year of partnership, Cognizant will contribute to performance enhancements through data-driven insights—working towards building the first fully sustainable smart factory and bringing the team closer to podium success. Learn more about this collaborative and innovative alliance dedicated to achieving our shared sustainability objectives.

Becoming a sustainable business

Sustainability offers opportunities to move away from linear processes to embrace circular and regenerative business models. Leverage Cognizant's advisory services, solutions and strong ecosystem of partners to reduce your environmental footprint and maintain your sustainability commitments.

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turtle swimming

Connect with our Sustainability practice

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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