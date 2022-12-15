Skip to main content Skip to footer
About Cognizant

Cognizant in Belgium

 

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.

Cognizant’s Belgian headquarters is at Tour et Taxis, a repurposed industrial site around the former freight station Gare Maritime. In this state-of-the-art space, we work together with customers and partners on innovative digital solutions through in-depth human insights, building minimum viable products and implementing them on a large scale. Cognizant has strengthened its digital capabilities globally with the acquisition of leading digital agencies like Mirabeau, Zone, Idea Couture, Netcentric and Mustache, and many more.

Learn more about the Digital Studio
MANAGEMENT

Our team

Geert Lejon

Country Head Belux

Gregory Verlinden

Associate VP Analytics & AI Benelux

Alok Chaurasia

Market Lead Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Belux

Eric Vandermeersch

Head of Consulting Belux

Bart Gabriels

Market Lead Communications, Media and Technologies Belux

Vishal Ramesh

Market Lead Life Sciences Belux

Jeremy Vanhoegaerden

Market Lead Products & Resources Belux

Pieter Ostyn

Head of Sales Belux

Alexia Bovy

Head of Recruitment Belux

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

Learn more
Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

Learn more
Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

Learn more
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Industries reinvented

Banking & Financial Services

Maintaining your competitive advantage can be challenging when customers expect around-the-clock banking services. Streamline inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow your business and keep customers at the center of your organization- we’ll show you how.

Manufacturing

Manufacturers have a massive opportunity to make innovative products with new levels of personalization and efficiency. Yet, leadership requires more than smart factories and integrated systems. It also demands new capabilities that empower making business-critical decisions based on real-time contextual data.

Retail

The pace of change across the retail landscape is accelerating like never before. And it shows no signs of slowing down. Retailers with exceptionally strong revenue growth already derive a higher percentage of their sales from digital channels. The race to digital transformation is on, and there is no time for delay.

Communications

As we work, learn and play remotely due to COVID-19, reliable connectivity makes digital life not just possible, but better. Our teams help telecom companies thrive with software solutions, engineering and business-to-vertical capabilities that speed up product time to market.

Technology

Great technology used to be enough. Today data is the heart of businesses in the high-tech manufacturing, software, online and data services sectors. Modernize data and create platforms that deliver compelling experiences and operational maturity to unlock greater value.

Life Sciences

Driven by a vision to improve patient outcomes along with pressure to speed time to market, manage costs and navigate regulatory demands, life sciences companies have an urgent need to innovate. Integrating digital transformation into your business strategy drives results and creates a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Services we provide

Digital banking: Putting the focus on the customer

Learn how AI can play an important role in staying relevant and how you can seize business opportunities in the future.

Read more
Is your business ready for anything?

The Economist Impact's Future-Ready Business Benchmark, supported by Cognizant, evaluates 2,000 multinationals' readiness for the future. Is your business prepared?

Read more
Reimagine business with digital innovation

The Cognizant Digital Studio serves as the factory where digital solution concepts are brought to life. It’s where AI, IoT, Advanced Analytics, Virtual/ Augmented Reality, Blockchain and IPA spring into action.

Read more

Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Our culture inspires us to live our values

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

Learn more
What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

Learn more
Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

Learn more
How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

Learn more

Our office

Connect with Cognizant

Careers

Be part of our journey to make a difference.

Join us
Contact

Let’s start a conversation.

Get in touch
Investors

View prior earnings releases and more.

Visit Investor Relations