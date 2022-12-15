About Cognizant

Cognizant in Belgium

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.



Cognizant’s Belgian headquarters is at Tour et Taxis, a repurposed industrial site around the former freight station Gare Maritime. In this state-of-the-art space, we work together with customers and partners on innovative digital solutions through in-depth human insights, building minimum viable products and implementing them on a large scale. Cognizant has strengthened its digital capabilities globally with the acquisition of leading digital agencies like Mirabeau, Zone, Idea Couture, Netcentric and Mustache, and many more.