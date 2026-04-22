About Cognizant

Cognizant in Belgium

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. As one of the largest global professional services companies we help clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life.



Cognizant’s Belgian headquarters is at Tour et Taxis, a repurposed industrial site around the former freight station Gare Maritime. In this state-of-the-art space, we build the bridge from AI investments to enterprise value by helping our clients reimagine journeys and building full-stack, enterprise-grade AI solutions that cut through complexity, reduce risk and accelerate time to value.