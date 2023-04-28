Skip to main content Skip to footer
Transportation & Logistics
Contact

Harnessing the power of digital, transportation and logistics leaders are gaining better visibility of their supply chains, achieving real-time data access and speeding orders to customers everywhere. Leap ahead by applying the latest technologies such as IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The transportation & logistics segments we serve

Carriers

Streamline operations and improve supply chain visibility. Rethink asset utilization and shrink your environmental footprint

Logistics providers

Optimize routes, boost productivity and surpass delivery benchmarks. Better compete against digital natives and industry giants.

Mail & express

Respond faster to changes, streamline back-office processes and leverage digital technology. Dial up the customer experience and increase trust.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for transportation & logistics clients.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Benefit from our experience.

We help modernize even the most complex logistical systems.

RESULTS

Transport output rises 8%

A global mining company increases throughput and reduces downtime of key equipment.

RESULTS

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

and reduces the time needed to handle customer investigations by 40%.

people looking at a tablet

RESULTS

Major freight-forwarding provider Danzas

modernizes its ERP systems to reduce revenue leakage and improve controls.

RESULTS

UK public transportation company

automates invoice processing and reduces time to market for new projects.

MANUFACTURING MANAGEMENT

Leadership

Jeremy Vanhoegaerden

Client Partner Products & Resources, Belgium

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

