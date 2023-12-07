Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@759f27d2" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1e09ed03" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@109f1121" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@623e7968" Investors
Consumer Goods
Contact

Success today requires speed, intelligence and connected experiences. Cognizant empowers businesses with AI insights and end‑to‑end transformation—modernizing operations and personalizing customer experience across the entire value stream—design, make, move, market, sell and serve.

HFS Horizon 3 Market Leader in Intelligent Retail and Consumer Goods Ecosystems 2025

Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in HFS Research’s latest report, spotlighting our commitment to innovation in customer-facing functions and product development. With strategic investment in cloud, analytics and AI, we’re helping to shape the future of the retail industry.

Read the report
hfs primary logo
Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group CPG Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our elevated leadership in CPG services, driven by deep domain expertise, scalable delivery and trusted client partnerships. Advancing to fourth place affirms our commitment to purposeful innovation and measurable transformation across the consumer goods landscape.

Read the report
Cognizant named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Procurement Transformation NEAT Report 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® 2025

Marketing is where creativity meets cutting-edge tech and it’s evolving fast. At Cognizant, we’re leading the way, blending AI, data and design to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Read the report
Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® 2025
Cognizant is positioned as a leader and a star performer in AI and gen AI services

Everest Group names Cognizant a leader and a star performer in AI and gen AI services driven by its Neuro® AI platform and expanding agentic AI solutions, through responsible, scalable innovation backed by strong partnerships and delivery expertise. It helps clients move from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.

Read the report
Cognizant named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services

Data provides insights that influences customer lifetime value and maximizes business outcomes.

Prakash Ayer
Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands

Bart Gabriels, Head of Communications Belgium, Cognizant
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The consumer goods segments we serve

Agriculture

Modernize agriculture from field to fork with precision insights, quality systems and intelligent supply chains—improving yield, traceability and sustainability.

Apparel, footwear and accessories

From sourcing to shelf, we help brands sharpen pricing, streamline label management and build the operational efficiency needed to compete at speed.

Food and beverage

From farm to factory to frontline, we enable supply chain and go-to-market excellence that directly elevates customer and end‑consumer outcomes.

Home and personal care

Deliver hyper-personalized consumer experiences, maximize marketing ROI and build direct connections that turn category browsers into loyal brand advocates.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Turn data into insight.

Partner with our teams to deepen engagement and modernize operations.

RESULTS

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

RESULTS

G-Star RAW scales OMS with cloud

leveraging a fully digital platform with enhanced capabilities, high availability, and automated monitoring and disaster recovery.

Cognizant leverages existing solution relationships to expedite transformation for multinational retailer, speeding release times with the scalability and flexibility of a cloud-based OMS Keywords: order management system, oms, omnicloud oms framework, cloud migration

RESULTS

Orkla Foods gains agility with SAP S/4HANA on Azure

RESULTS

Orkla Foods gains agility with SAP S/4HANA on Azure

A new SAP S/4HANA platform helps Orkla achieve higher levels of scalability, agility and business efficiency and unlock public cloud benefits.

Nike taps Cognizant for global technology operations

For over 14 years we’ve helped Nike win. Our latest collaboration will consolidate Nike's existing IT support across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries. 

View press release
CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Built for the outcomes that matter most.

RGM, TPM and TPO

Make better pricing and trade investment decisions for faster, more profitable growth using AI-powered insights and automation.

Performance marketing

Turn consumer insight into conversion, deliver hyper-personalized experiences, smarter trade investment and measurable marketing ROI across every channel.

Know more
B2B sales transformation

Redefine every customer moment with AI‑powered experiences that deliver undeniable results.

Know more
Intelligent supply chain

Digitize your supply chain end-to-end across integrated business planning, sourcing and procurement, smart manufacturing and dynamic fulfillment.

Customer data ecosystem

Aggregate customer data across touchpoints to build a unified customer profile and to provide hyper-personalized experiences.

Know more
Demand-led design and engineering

Unify product data across the lifecycle to create a real‑time digital thread that accelerates design‑to‑launch with AI‑driven accuracy, compliance and traceability.

Success stories

Kohler’s digital agility accelerates forward

“This renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of operational and business excellence.”
Eric Tabor, Chief Digital Officer, Kohler.

See how
View of a long room bathed in blue light and digital speckles
Mars scales global brand experiences

Launched 200+ sites in 18 months, cut TCO by 40% and expanded customer reach 300% across 50+ countries.

Discover the impact
Woman looking at phone and bank card in cafe
Tata Starbucks elevates customer experience

Partnered with Cognizant to streamline operations, handle large-scale events seamlessly and boost profitability through smarter back-end processes.

McDonald’s accelerates cloud transformation

“Cognizant has been an invaluable partner in streamlining enterprise applications and advancing our cloud journey—paving the way for innovation and growth.”
JT Scott, VP, Global Technology, McDonald’s

Explore the story
burger in hand
Papa John’s delivers customer delight with PapaCall

Achieved 15% higher revenue per order, 50% better in-store metrics and scaled AI-assisted ordering to 1,500 locations.

See how
Succulent species agave attenuata leaves details
Yum Brands boosts digital conversions

Conversion rates soared—55% on app, 65% on web and 80% on social—with ticket sizes up 30% through digital channels.

Our partners and alliances for consumer goods technology solutions

With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive consumer goods technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/nl/en/insights/blog/articles
  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog
  • cognizant:industries/consumer-goods

Ready to reimagine consumer goods? Let’s talk

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.

Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, optimize performance and build resilience for the future.

RETAIL, CONSUMER GOODS, HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Leadership

Geert Lejon

Vice President – Country Manager Belgium & Luxembourg

Prakash Ayer

Senior Director Retail and Consumer Goods, Netherlands

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Subscribe for more and stay relevant

The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition