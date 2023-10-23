Cognizant Switzerland

We are proud to support over the past two decades companies in Switzerland to increase their productivity and efficiency. With our experience in local and international markets, as well as strong partnerships with leading institutions and industry players, we deliver tailored solutions that meet specific business, operational and technological requirements.

Our goal is to help our clients create agile work environments that enable them to anticipate new needs. We work closely with our customers to deliver digital technology solutions that equip their businesses for the future.

In doing so, we drive innovation with enthusiasm and commitment, delivering exceptional services and creating new opportunities for growth and success.