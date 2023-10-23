Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Switzerland
Cognizant Switzerland

We are proud to support over the past two decades companies in Switzerland to increase their productivity and efficiency. With our experience in local and international markets, as well as strong partnerships with leading institutions and industry players, we deliver tailored solutions that meet specific business, operational and technological requirements.

Our goal is to help our clients create agile work environments that enable them to anticipate new needs. We work closely with our customers to deliver digital technology solutions that equip their businesses for the future.

In doing so, we drive innovation with enthusiasm and commitment, delivering exceptional services and creating new opportunities for growth and success.

Milestones

First Office in Switzerland

The international group Cognizant Technology Solutions starts in the Swiss market and opens its first offices in Switzerland (Baar, Zug and Zurich).

2003- 2010: First customer projects and further offices

Cognizant builds a broad customer base in Switzerland across a wide range of industries - from retail and manufacturing to banking and finance - and successfully implements numerous projects. Many of these client relationships continue to this day. In addition, another office opens in Geneva.

Leader in customer satisfaction

In KPMG's outsourcing study, Cognizant leads the ranking for customer satisfaction and recommendation rate in Germany and Switzerland with 85%.

2015: Cognizant goes academic

Together with the University of Applied Sciences OST and the University of St. Gallen, Cognizant founds DigitalLab@OST to promote digital business transformation in the region of Eastern Switzerland. In collaboration between business and research, DigitalLab@OST supports the development of digital strategies and the implementation of new technologies - from the idea to scaling.

2016 Top employer in Europe

The Top Employer Institute recognizes Cognizant as one of the top employers in Europe.

2017: On the way up

The Cognizant office in Zurich moves. The new location is on the 18th floor of the Zurich Prime Tower.

2017: Welcome on board: Cognizant Netcentric

Cognizant acquires Zurich-based Netcentric. Cognizant Netcentric is a renowned provider of customized and interactive solutions in the digital and marketing sector. In addition, Cognizant Netcentric is a leading independent Adobe partner in Europe.

2021: Cognizant and Aston Martin make the running

Cognizant and Aston Martin are join forces to compete in Formula One as Team Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, with the partnership between Aston Martin and Cognizant extending far beyond Formula One to improve vehicle performance, safety and technology outside of racing.

2021: Thomas Gassenbauer becomes new Country Head

In November 2021, Thomas Gassenbauer joins Cognizant and leads the Swiss business as well as the Banking and Insurance division for Central Europe. Gassenbauer brings over 30 years of experience in IT consulting and development from various companies and is also a member of the Board of Directors at Cognizant.

2023: Cognizant goes West

Cognizant launches a Go West initiative and opens a new, central office in Geneva. The aim is to provide companies in the economic region of French-speaking Switzerland with sustainable, on-site support for the digital transformation of their processes, products and services.

About us

Brigitte Roy

Strategic Partnership Manager (4.5 years at Cognizant)

What fascinates you about your job?  
I am at the center of business innovation and have the great privilege of working with very experienced people. I'm excited by the fact that I can bring together different industries and technologies with a strong understanding of our customers' business to develop the best solution. That motivates me just as much as it did when I was a student.

What do you like about Cognizant as an employer? 
As a global company, Cognizant offers many opportunities to develop and learn about different cultures. Cognizant works with very reputable companies and I learn every day, I can develop within the company, industries and the latest technologies. I also work in a very human and supportive work environment. 

What has been your most exciting project at Cognizant so far? 
Good question! I would say driving change within a team. This task combines everything I enjoy and care about. And it has a very clear goal: to be more successful as an individual and as a company and to achieve more for our customers.

Sreejith Seethasadanam

Associated Director Project (18 years at Cognizant Switzerland)

What has been your most exciting project at Cognizant so far?
What I found really exciting was building a global solution for customer onboarding that is used all over the world.  It was one of the most important programs for the client. Cognizant took responsibility for the entire delivery. Short delivery timelines, the large scope of the program, and a large delivery team spread across multiple countries made this project an exciting journey.

What are you looking forward to in the future at Cognizant? 
Cognizant is undergoing a transformation process. Participating in this and also growing personally inspires me.

Chandrashekhar Kakade

Senior Project Manager (20 years at Cognizant, 10 years at Cognizant Switzerland)

What are you looking forward to in the future at Cognizant?
Continuing to keep our finger on the pulse when it comes to picking up on new technology trends and responding to the wide range of customer challenges.

What fascinates you about your work?
I like the freedom my work brings and the opportunities it offers.

Raghava Dutt Madhira

Director Projects (4 years at Cognizant Switzerland)

What are you looking forward to in the future at Cognizant?
I look forward to leading large and varied projects, solving our clients' business problems, and building Cognizant's reputation.

What has been your most exciting project at Cognizant so far?
There was not just one, but several. For example, as part of Enterprise Fund Administration with an insurance company right at the start of my career. As Tech Lead, this project confronted me with complex IT tasks. And lastly, I was fascinated by building a command and control center for a global bank. There, I had the chance to lead a complex IT project with business results as the benchmark.

Souvick Chakraborty

Senior Project Manager (19.5 years at Cognizant, 4 years of which in Switzerland)

What fascinates you about your work at Cognizant?
It's fascinating to see how technology has evolved over the last 20 years and how, as part of a large team and organization, we are constantly adapting to these changes and supporting the business. By using our skills and knowledge in technology, we make other people's jobs easier, more productive and help the business grow.

What do you like most about Switzerland?
The focus on precision and quality. This is anchored in Swiss culture and is emphasized again and again by our customers.

Thomas Gassenbauer

Country Manager Switzerland

Country Manager Switzerland

On the way to the future

"We are pleased to have successfully developed from a start-up to one of the most renowned IT service providers here over the past 20 years. We also have ambitious plans for the future: We want to continue to drive this development forward - both by gaining market share and through even greater geographical and industry diversification. In Western Switzerland in particular, we are in the process of further improving our offering. To this end, we have opened a new office in a central location in Geneva and made additional resources available.

One of our most important projects is also the further expansion of our position as Employer of Choice. A particular concern for us as a company and also for me personally is the promotion of women in technical professions. Excellent skilled workers are a key factor in our corporate success - and this will remain the case over the next 20 years."

