Success in today’s fast-paced industrial sectors isn’t just about great products or services; it's about the quality of customer experience (CX) delivered. In this year's CX50 list, developed by Marketing Week in collaboration with Cognizant, Google, and Salesforce, we offer a timely spotlight on the UK professionals leading this charge.

The Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, and Utilities (MLEU) sectors have a unique set of CX challenges and opportunities. These aren't typically consumer-facing industries; rather, they are defined by intricate supply chains, critical infrastructure, long-term contracts, and often, highly technical interactions. For these organisations, CX isn't about fleeting satisfaction, but about building operational resilience, fostering growth, and delivering consistent value amidst complexity.

This distinct operational context is why the CX50's recognition of 10 top CX leaders from MLEU organisations is so important. These leaders manage large operations, ensure reliability, and embrace innovation to drive tangible business outcomes. Their collective insights offer a blueprint for any organisation seeking to master CX within these foundational sectors.

THE CX50 2025: MANUFACTURING, LOGISTICS, ENERGY AND UTILITIES

Jude Burditt, Director of Customer Solutions, Severn Trent

Colette Healy, Marketing Director, UK, BMW

Lee Nelson, Vice-President, Global Marketing and Communications, DHL eCommerce

Kelly Ralph, Group Head of Marketing, Peel Ports

Nick Ratcliffe, Customer Experience Director, UK, Volkswagen

Mark Rose, Sales and Marketing Director, TotalEnergies Gas & Power

Hayley Thompson, Vice-President, Global Marketing, SmartestEnergy

Gillian Tomlinson, Group Chief Digital and Data Officer, Weir Group

Amy Turnbull, Vice-President, Digital Operations and System Integration, John Wood Group

Nigel Watson, Chief Information Officer, Northumbrian Water Group

The Power of Pragmatic Innovation

In MLEU, CX innovation isn't about flashy gimmicks; it's about solving real-world problems and creating tangible efficiencies. Our Cognizant 'New Work, New World' report predicts that nearly half of companies will adopt generative AI within the next decade. Complementing this, 'New Minds, New Markets' projects that AI-engaged customers could influence up to 55% of spending by 2030. For MLEU, this means using technology to improve service delivery and operational effectiveness.

Take SmartestEnergy, a CX50 honoree, whose approach to its growing SME customer base is illuminating. Hayley Thompson, VP of Global Marketing, highlights how the competitive market has pushed them to focus on technology. Their "Smart Switch Tool" lets SMEs manage energy contracts online, empowering customers and making the process easier. For SmartestEnergy, this tech-driven solution isn’t just about efficient; it’s about putting customers first, gaining valuable commercial insight and freeing up resources.

Yet, as Thompson notes, the human element remains vital, especially for large Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers. These relationships often require nuanced conversations and a 'handholding' approach to complex decisions. Technology, such as their system providing live renewable energy data, helps automate information access, allowing human teams to focus on high-value, consultative engagements.

Volkswagen Group UK shares this pragmatic view. Nick Ratcliffe, Customer Experience Director, succinctly frames their strategy: "The opportunities are really about AI and people rather than AI instead of people." For example, vehicle configuration choice can be simplified.

Volkswagen is equipping its salespeople with "copilot agents" on iPads. This isn't about replacing the human touch; it's about making it more effective. By offloading the "memory test" of product details and competitive data, the technology lets salespeople focus on building “a real empathetic, specific, personal relationship and engagement with that customer." This philosophy underpins their overall strategy: using AI to enable better human service, not replacing it.

Crafting Resilient CX

CX leaders in MLEU know that technology is a powerful accelerant, but it needs to be applied thoughtfully. They're not chasing trends; instead, they're identifying where digital tools can reduce friction, enhance transparency, and offer more robust support across complex customer journeys.

For Cognizant, the seamless integration of technology and human expertise is key to how we partner with MLEU clients. This means focusing on:

Streamlined Processes: Using automation to simplify routine interactions and tasks.

Empowered Self-Service: Providing intuitive digital channels for customers.

Intelligent Augmentation: Equipping human teams AI-driven insights and tools to deliver more informed and personalised services.

Proactive Problem Solving: Leveraging data analytics and predictive capabilities to anticipate and address customer needs.

Ultimately, the CX goal for MLEU is to build partnerships that are as reliable and robust as the infrastructure these sectors manage. By combining advanced technology with invaluable human insight and empathy, organisations can meet and exceed the high expectations of their industrial customers, ensuring long-term success.