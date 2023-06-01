This accessibility statement applies to Cognizant.com

This website is run by Cognizant. We want as many people as possible to be able to use this website. For example, that means you should be able to:

Zoom in up to 100%

Navigate most of the website using just a keyboard

Navigate most of the website using speech recognition software

Listen to most of the website using a screen reader (including the most recent versions of NVDA)

How accessible this website is

Despite the above, we know that some parts of this website are not fully accessible. For example:

Some images may not have alternative text

Tooltips are not available across the site

Certain pages may have insufficient color contrast

Accessibility does not fully extend to printable media

Not all videos have captions or descriptive text

Heading hierarchy may not be followed on every page

Bold <b> tags are used to emphasize the text

Buttons on SVG/GIF Images are not operable through a keyboard

Multiple links may have the same name

Descriptive text provided with images may not always contain meaningful information

Compliance status

This website is partially compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version (WCAG) 2.1 AA standard, due to ‘the non-compliances’ listed above.

Reassessment process

Cognizant reassesses accessibility compliance with each major or significant change to the user interface (annually, at minimum) and maintains an active clean-up project to address known issues and areas of improvement on a case-by-case basis.

Feedback and reporting accessibility problems with this website

We are continuously looking to improve the accessibility of this website. If you find problems not listed on this page or think we’re not meeting accessibility requirements, please email CognizantdotcomSupportCognizant@cognizant.com with details of the issue.

Preparation of this accessibility statement

This statement last updated on June 1, 2023. This website was last tested on April 10, 2023.