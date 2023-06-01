This accessibility statement applies to Cognizant.com
This website is run by Cognizant. We want as many people as possible to be able to use this website. For example, that means you should be able to:
- Zoom in up to 100%
- Navigate most of the website using just a keyboard
- Navigate most of the website using speech recognition software
- Listen to most of the website using a screen reader (including the most recent versions of NVDA)
How accessible this website is
Despite the above, we know that some parts of this website are not fully accessible. For example:
- Some images may not have alternative text
- Tooltips are not available across the site
- Certain pages may have insufficient color contrast
- Accessibility does not fully extend to printable media
- Not all videos have captions or descriptive text
- Heading hierarchy may not be followed on every page
- Bold <b> tags are used to emphasize the text
- Buttons on SVG/GIF Images are not operable through a keyboard
- Multiple links may have the same name
- Descriptive text provided with images may not always contain meaningful information
Compliance status
This website is partially compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines version (WCAG) 2.1 AA standard, due to ‘the non-compliances’ listed above.
Reassessment process
Cognizant reassesses accessibility compliance with each major or significant change to the user interface (annually, at minimum) and maintains an active clean-up project to address known issues and areas of improvement on a case-by-case basis.
Feedback and reporting accessibility problems with this website
We are continuously looking to improve the accessibility of this website. If you find problems not listed on this page or think we’re not meeting accessibility requirements, please email CognizantdotcomSupportCognizant@cognizant.com with details of the issue.
Preparation of this accessibility statement
This statement last updated on June 1, 2023. This website was last tested on April 10, 2023.