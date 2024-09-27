Skip to main content Skip to footer
The global impact of generative AI

Here’s a comprehensive look at macroeconomic and societal implications of gen AI and how it will impact productivity on a global scale.

RESEARCH REPORT

New work, new world

Hard numbers are finally here. Generative AI could deliver up to $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032, while potentially disrupting up to 90% of existing jobs. How can leaders navigate an upheaval of this scale and realize the technology’s full potential? By investing in people.

DEEP DIVE

Gen AI momentum: accelerators and inhibitors

By understanding the biggest barriers inhibiting gen AI adoption, businesses can continue to generate momentum and realize the powerful productivity gains it has to offer.

INTERACTIVE REPORT

What businesses need to know

Take a look into the near future or orchestrated AI, when AI agents begin to talk to each other. Learn how to get your business started.

UK and Ireland: A beacon of progress for generative AI

Our recent study reveals overall business confidence in the region’s support for generative AI momentum. However, inhibitors like talent shortages, consumer perceptions and shaky tech infrastructures threaten to slow adoption.

Tech evolution

Gen AI creates business opportunities in unprecedented ways. But tech teams must see things in a completely new light to seize the prospects.

INTERACTIVE REPORT

Think like an AI native

Existing businesses can’t become AI natives themselves, but they need to stay vigilant as these AI upstarts seize new market opportunities. By actively studying how AI-native businesses put AI into the core of their operations and technology, established companies can reap the benefits of thinking and acting like their newest competitors.

ARTICLE

The AI-powered future

A straightforward transformation approach

ARTICLE

Gen AI: a trillion-dollar productivity story, with a twist

Gen AI: a trillion-dollar productivity story, with a twist.

Our Generative AI services

Customer Experience Navigator

Deploy AI-powered conversational assistants for seamless customer interactions and personalized support. Enhance engagement, automate processes and drive customer satisfaction.

Enterprise Knowledge Navigator

Use generative AI for comprehensive knowledge management and semantic search to unlock valuable insights, accelerate information discovery and enhance decision-making.

Process Optimizer

Streamline operations through AI-driven automation to optimize efficiency and reduce manual efforts. Transform workflows, achieve process excellence and improve productivity.

Development Lifecycle Navigator

Fuel developer productivity with AI-driven tools and resources to enable faster development cycles and improve code quality. Accelerate innovation, streamline workflows and enhance collaboration.

Data Engineering Navigator

Streamline data pipelines and gain recommendations for best practices plus automated solutions to common data engineering challenges to enhance efficiency and accuracy.


We can shape this technology into a tool for progress, using it responsibly to spur innovation, unlock new possibilities and improve everyday life.

INDUSTRY VIEWPOINTS

By 2032 there will be a notable rise in gen AI’s role across a range of professions

Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

AI agents that interact not only with humans but independently among themselves are already transforming business operations—and the technology’s potential is just beginning to be realized.

Take the first step

Let’s explore practical applications of generative AI for your business, and create impactful value—safely and responsibly.

