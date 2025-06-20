Transformative customer experience (CX) isn't just about meeting expectations; it's about anticipating and shaping them. In a world increasingly driven by AI, understanding evolving consumer mindsets is paramount.

Our latest research, "New Minds, New Markets: How AI-Driven Consumers Are Reshaping the Future," reveals a pivotal shift: AI-friendly consumers are set to drive a significant portion of global spending by 2030, with £690 billion in the UK alone. This isn't just a trend; it's a fundamental redefinition of the customer journey, from discovery to decision.

This groundbreaking insight underscores the critical importance of recognizing leaders who are not only adapting to this shift but actively pioneering the experiences of tomorrow. That's why we are incredibly proud to partner with Marketing Week, Google, and Salesforce to present the seventh annual CX50.

Google and Salesforce, as global leaders in technology and customer relationship management, share our vision for a future where CX is seamlessly integrated, intelligent, and deeply personal. Their collaboration empowers us to amplify the achievements of those at the forefront of this evolution and foster a vital dialogue about how businesses can thrive in the era of the "agentic internet."



What is the CX50?

The CX50 is the definitive annual list celebrating the top 50 individuals in the UK who are not merely optimizing CX, but fundamentally reshaping it for an AI-powered future. It's a vital platform to acknowledge their strategic foresight, technological prowess, and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity in an era where AI agents will increasingly interact with brands on behalf of consumers.



Why the CX50 Matters: Navigating the New Digital Frontier

Our "New Minds, New Markets" research unequivocally demonstrates that the digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Exceptional CX is no longer a luxury; it's the bedrock for relevance and growth. From designing for the "agentic internet" – where AI performs tasks and purchases on behalf of consumers – to building trust in AI-driven interactions, businesses face a complex, yet exhilarating, challenge.

The CX50 recognizes those leaders who are:

Understanding the nuances of how different consumer cohorts embrace AI across the "Learn, Buy, and Use" phases of their journey. Innovating for the Agentic Internet: Developing platforms and strategies that ensure their brands are discoverable and actionable by AI agents, not just human customers.

Balancing Convenience with Trust: Crafting experiences that deliver seamless, time-saving convenience while upholding transparency, security, and human accountability in AI-powered interactions.

By acknowledging the best and brightest, the CX50 fosters a culture of pioneering excellence. It's a powerful reminder that with deep insight, bold leadership, and a commitment to responsible innovation, the future of CX is boundless.



How We Select the CX50 Winners: Vision, Innovation, Impact

Each year, we identify outstanding CX professionals for the CX50. Collaborating with Marketing Week, we draw upon our extensive professional networks and independent research into organizations that are leading the charge in CX, especially those demonstrating foresight in adapting to AI-driven consumer shifts.

The list spans diverse industry sectors and roles, from visionary CEOs to agile marketing, product, and operations professionals. Our selection is based on their demonstrable achievements against three core criteria:

Influence: The profound impact the individual has on their company, industry, and the broader CX ecosystem, particularly in driving adoption of AI-led CX strategies.

Innovation: The extent to which the individual's work has been groundbreaking and forward-thinking, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in an AI-first customer landscape. This includes their approach to the "agentic internet" and intuitive AI.

Impact: The measurable difference the individual or their work has made on their business and/or the CX landscape, including tangible results in customer satisfaction, loyalty, and competitive advantage in the new market paradigms identified in our "New Minds, New Markets" research.



Our Approach for 2025: Sector-Specific AI Transformation

Building on the success of last year, the CX50 2025 continues its sector-driven approach, recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities for CX transformation within specific industries. This allows us to spotlight the diverse skills and expertise required to navigate the evolving demands of AI-powered consumers across:

Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, Utilities (MLEU)

Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, Hospitality (RCGTH)

Financial Services (FS)

Public Sector & Healthcare (PSH)

Technology, Media, & Telecommunications (TMT)

CX50 members are announced sector-by-sector, revealing the individuals who are spearheading industry-specific shifts.



Our Partnership: Collective Vision for CX

Our enduring partnership with Marketing Week goes beyond mere recognition. We believe the CX50 is a tribute to the collective effort, creativity, and determination of everyone who is shaping the CX landscape. It’s a testament to the continuous growth and progressive evolution of the CX industry, particularly as it embraces the profound implications of AI.

The CX50 acknowledges the complex challenges CX professionals face – from integrating cutting-edge AI ethically to orchestrating seamless experiences across an increasingly fragmented digital world. It celebrates the wide range of skills and capabilities required to excel in this dynamic field.



CX50 2025 Winners: Pioneers of the AI-Driven Customer Journey

Visit our dedicated CX50 page to discover these changemakers. Be inspired by their innovation, learn how they are overcoming industry challenges, and see how they exceed customer expectations by embracing the insights from our "New Minds, New Markets" research to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world.