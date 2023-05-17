Industrial smart manufacturing

Smart manufacturing provides the opportunity to boost productivity, agility and speed on a scale that has previously been out of reach. In our latest research with Microsoft, we explore what's driving this change and the progress that's being made.

93% if the leading industrial manufacturers in our research told us they had a clear strategy for smart manufacturing, but levels of adoption and momentum vary.

Read our research to learn how employee welfare, sustainability goals and foundational technologies are influencing the push towards smart manufacturing, and how organisations are dealing with the risks and challenges that can prevent progress.

