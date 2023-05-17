Skip to main content Skip to footer
The Target Zero Ambition

Today’s interconnected world demands uninterrupted, exceptional service. Asset failures disrupt that cohesion, creating difficulties for companies, customers and commuters alike — whether it’s an out-of-service piece of equipment, a missed shipment, or a delayed train.

The good news? The digital infrastructure revolution offers asset-rich organisations a chance to radically change the way they inspect, maintain and monitor their infrastructure. Modern Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems are allowing better, more holistic management and optimised utilisation across asset lifecycles.

That’s opening up a bold new Target Zero Ambition: zero asset downtime, zero incidents and zero disruption.

Unlock digital opportunities

Digitalisation is triggering a seismic shift in infrastructure asset management. Technologies like interactive 3D modelling, geolocation, and Internet of Things sensors are driving cultural and operational change. Advanced data analytics, video analysis and artificial intelligence are making predictive and preventative maintenance increasingly possible.

The result? Safer, more efficient, more reliable infrastructure.

Less downtime
High availability and utilisation

Fewer incidents
Safer by design

Less cost variation
On time, on cost

Fewer complaints
World-class customer experience

Lower emissions
Sustainability
built-in

Craft a transformation plan for asset management, paving the way for preventative maintenance through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and immersive data visualisation.

Plan for the digitalisation of the entire asset management value chain and integrate best-fit EAM solutions that enable end-to-end asset monitoring and maintenance capabilities.

Get a comprehensive view of assets with a Common Information Model (CIM), enabling advanced data management tools complemented with artificial intelligence and machine learning. 

Use the cloud to build a real-time data analytics platform able to meet the needs of tomorrow. Extract insights from asset data to upgrade surveying, maintenance and planned preventative activities, while reducing costs and improving customer and worker safety. 

Adopt an empathy-driven plain-language approach that ensures user experiences are fast, intuitive, and responsive. Ensure each step can be completed in no more than 5 clicks and 5 seconds.

Automate routine processes and use artificial intelligence to streamline operations and help workers make data-driven asset management decisions.

Implement Agile and SAFe practices for software delivery, while establishing strong partnerships with technology providers.

Download our playbook to find out how Cognizant and Salesforce deliver digital innovation to asset-rich organisations. 

Prasanth "PT" Thomas

Head of UKI Consulting for Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities (MLEU)

