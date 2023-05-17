Today’s interconnected world demands uninterrupted, exceptional service. Asset failures disrupt that cohesion, creating difficulties for companies, customers and commuters alike — whether it’s an out-of-service piece of equipment, a missed shipment, or a delayed train.

The good news? The digital infrastructure revolution offers asset-rich organisations a chance to radically change the way they inspect, maintain and monitor their infrastructure. Modern Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems are allowing better, more holistic management and optimised utilisation across asset lifecycles.

That’s opening up a bold new Target Zero Ambition: zero asset downtime, zero incidents and zero disruption.