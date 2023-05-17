Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data Migration
Transforming how life sciences companies manage their most sensitive and vital information

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, seamlessly migrating to Veeva Vault addresses the challenges of growing data volumes and complexity, evolving regulatory requirements and the need for operational efficiency.

Veeva Vault, the cloud-based platform designed for life sciences, provides a suite of applications for managing regulated content and data throughout the product lifecycle.

Transitioning precious customer data and content to Veeva Vault requires a team with the expertise to manage every intricacy of the migration. Our team brings a keen understanding of source systems and Veeva Vault, along with meticulous approach that ensures all data is accurately mapped, transferred and fully functional in its new target. Partner with Cognizant to help you navigate the challenges you will face during data migration to Veeva Vault.

Data complexity and diversity

Let us help you migrate diverse and complex life sciences data with unique formats and requirements, to Veeva Vault. We’ll ensure you preserve your data’s relationships and integrity.

System interoperability and integration

Our team can help you achieve seamless data flow between diverse source systems and Veeva Vault, each with unique structures and formats. We have the expertise to manage extensive data mapping and custom integrations that often pose a critical challenge.

Data integrity and quality

Get expert guidance to ensure that no data loss, alteration or corruption occurs during migration. This is particularly important for clinical trial data or regulatory documents that require thorough planning, testing and robust data validation and cleaning processes.

Regulatory compliance

We help life sciences businesses migrate to Veeva Vault with stringent adherence to regulations like GxP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, and GDPR, ensuring data privacy, security and audit trails.

Change management

Get guidance on transitioning to Veeva Vault as your business manages significant organizational changes. We offer assistance with user training, workflow adjustments and overcoming resistance, to ensure minimal disruption and maximum user adoption.

Data security and privacy

Our team can help your life sciences business ensure the security of sensitive data during migration to Veeva Vault while adhering to secure transfer norms, configuring access controls and meeting all relevant data security and privacy standards.

10+ years of partnership

Veeva

Cognizant is proud to have one of the industry’s largest pools of Veeva Certified Services Professionals. We’ve collaborated with Veeva to help clients modernise their commercial and regulatory content platforms for unifying processes, strengthening compliance and delivering tailored experiences.

Accelerate migration with AI

Generative AI can significantly improve the efficiency of data migration tools by reducing time consumption and minimising repetitive tasks.

Automated data mapping

Reduces manual effort in data mapping by using generative AI understanding data context and structure.

Data quality and cleansing

Use generative AI to predict and resolve common data issues, ensuring migrated data is accurate and reliable.

Predictive analysis for planning

Generative AI uses historical data to predict potential migration challenges.

Real-time problem solving

Immediate solutions provided by generative AI to implement fixes and ensure smooth migration.

Intelligent automation of repetitive tasks

Generative AI can fully automate repetitive tasks like data extraction, validation, and reporting.

Adaptive learning from past migrations

Generative AI learns from past migrations to enhance future efficiency.

