Improving lives with intelligence-led innovation

From drug discovery and clinical trials to pharmacovigilance and lab automation, AI will transform many areas of life sciences over the next decade.

To get ahead and bring these developments to life, you need the smartest minds to lead your thinking. This requires an agile AI strategy with close collaboration between technical teams, subject-matter experts and the right strategic partner. 

Along with a focus on innovation, it’s important to adopt responsible and ethical AI practices, too. It means putting the right governance mechanisms in place, and continuously evaluating and evolving your strategy in line with the new regulations.

We have a deep-rooted presence across all top 30 global biopharma companies and 12 of the leading 15 global medtech organisations. Life sciences contributes more than 10% of our business and is a globally diversified practice, where we have been recognised for leadership across industry forums, analysts, and client and partner ecosystems.

“AI is a huge leveller of knowledge. Instead of fearing AI, it’s an opportunity to even the playing field for individuals who have different skills.”

Rohit Alimchandani
Head of Life Sciences UK & I
Cognizant

How can life sciences organisations take advantage of AI in a disruptive, changing world? | Full-length interview

It’s about putting the right ecosystem and tools in place, so you can reimagine entire processes and then adapt them at speed.

Case study

Sharing sensitive data securely with AI

See how we helped a global pharma company redact and verify confidential information using real-time AI, which has reduced their manual effort by 80%.

