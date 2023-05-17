Leeds Delivery Centre

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant aims to create 1,000 jobs in Leeds, recognising the quality and diversity of tech talent in the Leeds city region. The opening of this new delivery centre in Leeds, presents individuals with an opportunity to play a meaningful role in business transformation whilst championing impactful initiatives - diversity and inclusion, sustainability, community outreach, training – that are dear to their hearts and the community we serve.

You’re sure to be motivated by our clear and compelling purpose, and encouraged to take risks and challenge the status quo. You'll experience a diverse and inclusive culture, that welcomes your imagination and expects you to create something even more meaningful – to help us engineer the future of modern businesses and deliver our mission to improve everyday life.

Innovative work, meaningful career paths

Build compelling careers with our Job Moves program.

Cutting-edge learning and development

Deepen your expertise with our range of state-of-the-art learning and training resources.

Flexible and agile working environment

Benefits and flexible options to support you and your family throughout life’s journey.

All in

We celebrate differences and welcome all forms of diversity.

Community impact day

We offer associates paid leave so you can make a personal impact on communities that matter most to you.

Great minds, great humans

Join one of our many squads—simply a bunch of passionate people that are interested in creating change for the good.

EARLY YEARS

Graduate and internship opportunities

We’ve designed our programs to equip you with the right skills.

Cognizant to expand its UK-based digital workforce by 2,500 by 2025

New delivery centre in Leeds will expand our highly skilled digital workforce.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Careers in Leeds

Stretch your skills. Expand your expertise. Contribute to projects that deliver modern, real-word solutions. Whatever your passion, you can engineer impact with a Cognizant career.

Opportunities in Application Services & Modernisation (ADM)


Help businesses be agile in integrating a combination of accelerators, platforms, and strategic partners using best-in-class practices, to engineer applications for modern businesses.

Sample job roles include: .Net Developer, Java Developer, Technology Lead

Opportunities in Data


Work with the world’s leading firms to solve their business and IT challenges by uncovering insights from data to shape the products, services and experiences they offer.

Sample job roles include: Data Engineer, Data Modeler, Big Data Test Analyst, Big Data DevOps Engineer, Technology Delivery Leader – Data Engineer, Python Developer, Data Transition Manager

Opportunities in Quality Engineering & Assurance (QEA)


Reimagine quality and speed, deploy end-to-end intelligent, automated QA processes to promote faster business and technology change, alongside better customer experiences. Join the team putting quality in the fast lane.

Sample job roles include: Test Architect, Automation Test Engineer, Test Manager, NFT Lead, Test Lead

Opportunities in Digital Experience


Draw on strategy and research to link data to design, systems to stories and insights to outcomes to transform high-value interactions into personalised experiences that drive business results.

Sample job roles include: Lead Graphic Interactive Designer, Lead Software Developers, Senior DevOps Engineer, Senior User Researchers

Register with us to receive up to the minute job openings tailored just for you.

Cognizant named Top Company in UK

We are recognised by LinkedIn as a Top Company in the 2022 rankings.

Cognizant in the UK & Ireland

Learn about our culture, values and the impact we are driving for our clients, people and the community.

