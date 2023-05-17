Leeds Delivery Centre

Improve everyday life with us

Cognizant aims to create 1,000 jobs in Leeds, recognising the quality and diversity of tech talent in the Leeds city region. The opening of this new delivery centre in Leeds, presents individuals with an opportunity to play a meaningful role in business transformation whilst championing impactful initiatives - diversity and inclusion, sustainability, community outreach, training – that are dear to their hearts and the community we serve.

You’re sure to be motivated by our clear and compelling purpose, and encouraged to take risks and challenge the status quo. You'll experience a diverse and inclusive culture, that welcomes your imagination and expects you to create something even more meaningful – to help us engineer the future of modern businesses and deliver our mission to improve everyday life.