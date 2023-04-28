Skip to main content Skip to footer
Sustainability Services
Contact

Helping companies become sustainable businesses

The road to sustainability can be disruptive for businesses. But it also offers opportunities to move your organization away from linear, extractive processes towards circular and regenerative business models.
Seizing the sustainability opportunity requires new operating models, supported by new data flows and information systems that make it possible to accelerate meaningful change.
From insights to implementation, Cognizant offers sustainability advisory services and solutions using a strong ecosystem of partners. We help organizations become planet stewards, reduce their environmental footprint and turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones.

Capabilities

Reducing your environmental footprint

Achieving net zero goals requires companies to move faster in the adoption of sustainable business practices. Cognizant helps businesses take the necessary steps using the comprehensive digital stack that includes machine-learning, data mining, digital twins, IoT and robotic automation to ensure environmental information is complete, accurate, verifiable and and actionable.

We advise and implement programs that help companies:

  • Improve carbon, water and biodiversity accounting using process workflow and automation strategies
  • Identify energy and resource consumption hotspots through data structuring and digital monitoring
  • Analyze impact reduction scenarios using parametric cost, quality and compliance metrics

Advancing sustainability data management

Because sustainability reporting is often tethered to the annual reporting cycle, it makes collecting sustainability data a tedious exercise. Cognizant helps companies build an effective and efficient reporting process in the following ways:

  • Automate ESG reporting to be more accurate and auditable using integrated data strategies
  • Make reporting forward looking and proactive using cloud data foundations for ESG information ecosystems
  • Build seamless connectivity and data exchange across stakeholders using data sharing platforms

Designing for the next generation

Growing competition, climate change and supply chain volatility call for new products and business models that drive better outcomes and reduce environmental impact.

Cognizant couples IoT, life cycle assessment and product engineering capabilities to help clients:

  • Align sustainability, cost, quality and compliance metrics for product innovation management using integrated software solutions
  • Create roadmaps for product-as-a-service business models that decouples value creation from resource usage
  • Deploy automated and actionable life cycle assessments that provide standardized product footprint information across stakeholders

Reinventing how products are made

New and sustainable manufacturing practices can help your business cut cost and waste, improve operational efficiency and be more competitive. But to get here, companies have to let go of legacy tools and systems that offer limited scope for sustainable manufacturing practices.

Here are a few ways Cognizant’s sustainability offerings can make a difference in your business:

  • Move siloed sustainability and manufacturing information into a visualized KPI framework for performance benchmarking using modern data management solutions
  • Automate energy, waste, water and emissions monitoring and analytics to enable more efficient and predictive ESG reporting
  • Build digital twins of manufacturing environments to virtually test, run and optimize your operations and lower resource consumption

Enabling better procurement decisions

Companies can reduce the environmental impact of products by analyzing every step in the supply chain and investigating risks that might exist beyond tier one suppliers. It also requires modernizing systems and data management processes to ensure higher visibility and informed action.

Cognizant sustainable procurement and supply chain management solutions help your business in the following ways:

  • Design scenarios for cost-effective Scope 3 impact reductions using supply chain digital twins that provide information on the environmental impact, compliance and cost of inbound materials
  • Screen suppliers beyond tier one and eliminate risks of non-compliance with emerging due diligence acts using end-to-end supply chain risk management solutions

See how Cognizant can help organizations identify and implement the digital capabilities they need to automate all aspects of their due diligence programs.

View guidebook

Metabolic and Cognizant Collaborate to Scale Impact Measurement for Sustainability Strategies

Global clients will benefit from deep sustainability and digital expertise.

Learn more

Industries we impact

Our sustainability services support the following industries:

Manufacturing

Increase your efficiency and yield, reducing the cost of operations and your production footprint. Our digital enablers support planning, reverse logistics, lifecycle management and assessment.

Transportation & Logistics

Gain better visibility into fleet and provider operations with services that enable fleet decarbonization.

Retail & Consumer Goods

Improve sustainability and mitigate risk through insight into ingredients and finished products. We enable supply chain solution transparency and certifications, such as garment and food, child labor and social sustainability.

Energy & Utilities

Optimize emission mitigation and enable digital solutions that help you minimize cost and environmental impacts while maximizing system reliability, resilience and stability.

Communications, Media & Technology

As demand for your services grows and your footprint expands, leverage solutions that can help with energy efficiency, tower management, new product development and building circularity with Sustainable IT operations in the data centers.

Life Sciences

Integrate sustainability into your organization’s processes and supply chain to reduce waste, lower resource consumption and GHG emissions and stay compliant with regulations.

Insurance

Enable a healthy, safe, resilient and sustainable society with a better understanding of how to prevent and manage environmental risks.

Banking & Capital Markets

Incorporate ESG considerations into risk management processes and green finance product design to support sustainable banking operations.

Latest thinking

GUIDEBOOK

Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Acts in Benelux

See how Cognizant can help organizations identify and implement the digital capabilities they need to automate all aspects of their due diligence programs. 

Read guidebook
children running

EBOOK

Digital transformation accelerates a sustainable future

Explore our ebook to learn how Cognizant and Microsoft can empower you to drive digital transformation and engineer a sustainable future.

Read ebook
View of sky with trees and building taken from below

RESEARCH

The future of us

Amid climate catastrophe and pandemic-induced disruption, a new era is taking shape. Here’s a field guide to navigating the ‘net zero era,’ in which leaders will lead with digital, empower consumers and act with purpose.

Read more
future of us generic image

BLOG

Three steps to assess product environmental footprints at scale

Here’s how to move beyond net zero promises, to a scalable, verifiable and data-driven approach to reporting on products’ environmental impact.

Read more
generic sustainable operations image

BLOG

The circular economy: What’s in it for you?

Circular business models can build economic, natural and social capital by designing out waste, keeping products and components in use and returning materials to the product lifecycle.

Read more
iridescent colours

BLOG

Overcoming the top three challenges of sustainability reporting

Here’s how businesses can meet their ESG goals and ensure business continuity in the face of ongoing change.

Read more
grassland and map of the world

BLOG

Get ready for the ‘net zero era’

Here are three ways for businesses to prepare for the new net zero age that’s emerging.

Read more
sun shining over earth

BLOG

Turning climate promises into accountability and action

Here are some of the most impactful actions and investments businesses can make to reduce their environmental impact.

Read more
construction worker

BLOG

Beyond carbon tunnel vision with a sustainability data strategy

To get past a carbon-only approach, businesses need a data strategy that helps them manage information on a range of environmental and social impacts.

Read more
leaves of a plant

BLOG

How businesses can address the water scarcity crisis

In addition to meeting net zero goals, organizations must also lower their water footprint to reduce disruption risk and ensure accessible clean water for all.

Read more
water dropping from a leaf in a lake

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

