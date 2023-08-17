Spark360 for Automotive

Driving Collaborative Alignment

Challenge / Problem

A Swedish automotive manufacturer faced the challenge to align different business stakeholders on a common goal and to formulate a vision.

To address the challenge, we organised a two-day workshop attended by more than 12 stakeholders and facilitated our interactive Spark 360 workshop with the main objective of aligning various business units on a new digital strategy.

Activities: The workshop encompassed various activities to achieve this goal:

1. Creation of an action point backlog: A list of strategic topics was compiled, capturing the key action points to be covered during the workshop.

2. Stakeholder alignment and responsibilities: Encourage collaboration of representatives from different business units and the IT department to come up with a new digital strategy.

Method



We used our Spark 360 workshop format, developed by Cognizant, which combines ideation, identification of opportunities and an implementation roadmap.

The Spark 360 workshop is a team exercise and requires collaboration. As such, the proposed Spark 360 toolkit is designed to enable conversations and be an immersive learning experience. The Spark 360 participants engage in dialogue, hands on activities and discussions to create vivid image of the future vision.

This Spark 360 workshop covered these specific areas:

• Data-Driven Experience: Exploring the use of analytics and data-driven marketing to create personalised customer journeys.

• Content Strategy: Examining the future of digital content and channels, including the concept of headless/content services.

• Digital Experience (UX/CX Strategy): Sharing examples and experiences in implementing transformation projects, offering insights into successful strategies.

Outcome



The Spark 360 workshop generated a detailed chart summarising the tracks and discussions held during the two-day event. Through a voting process involving the stakeholders, tracks were prioritised, and ownership of each track was assigned.

A follow-up plan was developed with the track owners, enabling them to focus on addressing the challenges speciﬁc to their respective BAs. This outcome facilitated a more aligned and collaborative approach to the digital strategy, paving the way for effective implementation and future success.