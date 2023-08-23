Overcoming industrial challenges through collaborative problem-solving

Challenge / Problem

A leading multinational supplier of industrial parts faced persistent challenges impacting customer interactions, pricing performance, and delivery efficiency. Their mission was to navigate these issues using a hackathon, tapping into the collective skills and knowledge of internal teams and Cognizant’s capabilities. Eager to innovate, the company needed our expertise to align this event with their business goals, and to structure the inclusion of insights from subject matter experts effectively.

Method

We set up the hackathon for success focusing on goal alignment, stakeholder engagement, and effective knowledge integration. This ensured optimal conditions for human-centred innovation to flourish. The event engaged six cross-functional teams, each working on distinct business challenges, fostering collaboration, and problem solving..