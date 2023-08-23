Skip to main content Skip to footer
Overcoming industrial challenges through collaborative problem-solving
Challenge / Problem

A leading multinational supplier of industrial parts faced persistent challenges impacting customer interactions, pricing performance, and delivery efficiency. Their mission was to navigate these issues using a hackathon, tapping into the collective skills and knowledge of internal teams and Cognizant’s capabilities. Eager to innovate, the company needed our expertise to align this event with their business goals, and to structure the inclusion of insights from subject matter experts effectively.

Method

We set up the hackathon for success focusing on goal alignment, stakeholder engagement, and effective knowledge integration. This ensured optimal conditions for human-centred innovation to flourish. The event engaged six cross-functional teams, each working on distinct business challenges, fostering collaboration, and problem solving..

 

Outcome

The hackathon successfully produced six innovative concepts directly aligned with the business objectives. It not only solved complex challenges but also empowered teams and fostered a culture of innovation.

The methodical approach created a ripple effect, prompting further stakeholder engagement post-event and setting a new precedent for future innovation initiatives.

Marcin Borkowski

Head of Design and User Experience, Cognizant

Author Image

Marcin leverages his imagination and innovation to elevate brands, providing strategic expertise and technical solutions for real business results.

