Discover Opportunities with a View
We’re on a mission to help companies succeed in making more innovation happen, so that they can discover new opportunities and grow their business.

In today’s dynamic landscape of new technologies, evolving markets and fierce competition, agility, innovation and disruptive ideas are paramount.

However, many large companies struggle to adopt the lean and agile culture required to stay ahead. They must embrace speed and flexibility to navigate future change processes effectively. That’s where Opportunity Maker comes in.

Our Opportunity Maker Team comprises experienced design thinking facilitators, coaches plus a wide array of subject matter experts from Cognizant. Together, we guide and support participants throughout the program, helping to make innovation happen and uncover new opportunities.

Join us on this journey of discovery and innovation. Let’s shape the future together.

Our ideation methods best suitability for impactful outcomes:
Opportunity maker has 4 service levels:
FREE
1 Day
Know the Problem

Understanding your challenge and generating ideas are the essential foundations of innovation. Our one-day workshop, hosted at our Prima Tower office, serves as the starting point to identify upcoming challenges, cultivate empathy for your customers and establish a strategic focus for generating initial ideas.

 

people in room
 
BASIC
+ 2 Days
Viable Opportunity in just 2 Days

If you enjoyed what you experienced, why not return for more? We specialise in customising workshop offerings to cater to your specific needs and situation.

Are you in pursuit of the perfect innovation approach? Whether it’s product development, idea generation, experimentation, commercialisation or implementing a startup mentality, we have the ideal accelerators to ignite your untapped business opportunities.

PRO
+ 3 Days
Viable Solution

Through our comprehensive analysis, prototyping, and deployment planning, we assess your business objectives, technology landscape, and market conditions. This phase involves testing ideas that are tailored to your specific audience and aligned with your business relevance.

During this stage, we engage in collaborative prototyping and gather valuable user feedback, enabling you to make informed decisions without significant upfront investments. In just three days, we can design a minimum viable solution and test it with your customers. Based on these initial results, you can continue to refine and develop your product or service.

PRO PLUS
Vairable
Agile Implementation with Flexiblity

Bringing a product to the market involves the crucial transformation of your idea into a marketable and sellable product. In the final stage of the innovation process, our focus is on implementing your idea in an agile manner.

 

room with person

 

Agile project management, a product philosophy centred around speed, frequent releases and user feedback forms the core of our approach. And it delivers results. We assist you in developing your newfound opportunity, ensuring swift scalability to meet market demand and effectively marketing your new product. Depending on your preferences and budget our development capabilities can be tailored to your needs, whether it’s onshore, nearshore, or offshore.

