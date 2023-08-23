Challenge / Problem



After years of existence, the banking website had become overloaded with content, rendering it unintuitive for users. Finding relevant information became a struggle, often leading to frustrating 404-error messages. It became evident that the outdated content and navigation framework no longer served its purpose.

Furthermore, content authors faced difficulties in identifying appropriate sections within content hierarchy to place their content. Consequently, the measurement of marketing content effectiveness was hindered, resulting in missed opportunities to generate quality leads.

Recognizing the need for a superior content structure, we aimed to connect users with pertinent content, thus enhancing the effectiveness of our marketing funnel.

Given that this project received funding from multiple sources, it was imperative to satisfy multiple stakeholders while implementing a user-friendly, future-proof content management system.

Method



To fulfil these objectives, we seamlessly introduced Design Sprint into our agile development process, allowing us to ideate improvements without disrupting the ongoing development.

On the first day, our primary focus was to identify the problem at hand. We decided to focus on users and their content needs, realizing the importance of measuring the value the content gives them.

During the second day, we dedicated our time to developing ideas on how to deliver more relevant content to the customers. We carefully assessed our ideas within the market and competitive context, considering the added value they bring and the implementation complexity. This exercise resulted in a few viable options.

On the third day, we made the decision to define content performance indicators as the way forward. Our chosen idea was to empower content writers with greater ownership of their content and the ability to monitor its effectiveness through defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). By implementing an KPI-driven approach, we established a foundation for future iterations driven by data insights.

Day four was dedicated to prototype design. We modelled the design based on our findings, employing a low-code approach to ensure fast implementation during development.

The final day revolved around gathering user feedback to determine user acceptance of the new features. We collected feedback from business stakeholders, content writers, and the technical team.

To sum up, the iterative design sprints condense user research, expert insights, business goals, and challenges into sequential sessions that piece together the big picture, ultimately creating a plan for success.

Outcome



By incorporating design sprints we successfully restructured our client's website, leading to a remarkable increase in website conversions of up to 200%. Moreover, we were able to significantly reduce the volume of customer support calls through the implementation of an enhanced self-service area.

It started as a pilot project, but due to the success of the design sprints, the process became an integral part of agile development to ensure continuous improvement of digital products.