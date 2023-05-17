Skip to main content Skip to footer
Sustainability and Resilience

Reimagine sustainable business growth

The world is unpredictable. From climate disasters to global heath crises to tightening compliance requirements—businesses must grapple with heightened uncertainty and risk. 

At the same time, stakeholders expect more than ever—holding corporate leaders accountable to promote a more sustainable and equitable world.

With the right technology, businesses can anticipate change, act with confidence and mitigate risk. When you embed sustainability into strategy and operations—you can sense what’s coming next and capture new opportunities as they emerge.

The Future of Us

The pressure to change is coming from all sides

80%

Regulators

80% of the global economy is now subject to a net zero emissions target

78%

Investors

78% of investors believe sustainable investing is a risk mitigation strategy

81%

Customers

81% of customers believe strongly that companies should help improve the environment

$1.3T

Planet earth

1.3 trillion USD is the cost of climate-related weather events affecting businesses

Discover the catalysts that shape the future of us

Your response will define society, commerce and organizations for generations to come

Digital +

See everything through a digital lens—from processes and systems to customer and partner interactions—even entire value chains. Advanced technologies and modern ways of operating will shape business models that meet sustainability targets and ensure the health of the planet.

Consumer empowerment

The old customer relationship is broken. Today’s ultra-conscious and self-reliant consumer wants personalized experiences, unlimited choice and services tailored to them. But it doesn’t stop there: businesses must also offer the transparency, trust and control consumers are demanding—or risk losing them.

Purpose

A new corporate culture is emerging. It’s driving benefits through workforce diversity and supportive work environments. Individuals are also writing a new story—one with a deeper sense of purpose and belonging. Technology innovation can bridge the gap with novel ways to thrive in a world of upheaval, while helping attract tomorrow’s talent and customers.

How to make the business case for sustainability

By combining sustainability initiatives with digital transformation, businesses can realize bottom-line benefits while meeting ESG goals.

Digital transformation accelerates a sustainable future

Explore our ebook to learn how Cognizant and Microsoft can empower you to drive digital transformation and engineer a sustainable future.

Latest thinking

Stay ahead with the latest thinking on sustainability and resilience

BLOG

The circular economy: What’s in it for you?

Circular business models can build economic, natural and social capital by designing out waste and returning materials to the product lifecycle.

BLOG

Moving beyond carbon tunnel vision with a data strategy

To get past a carbon-only approach, businesses need a data strategy to manage information on a range of environmental impacts.

RESEARCH

Green Rush, economic imperative

Our research shows that green business is good business. Sustainability initiatives are not “red”—a balance sheet cost—but instead “green”—a money-making opportunity.

INNOVATION

How to be digital and green at the same time

Digital pollution poses an alarming environmental threat. Here’s how to use technology to achieve your business and sustainability goals.

BLOG

Turn climate promises into accountability and action

Here are some of the most effective actions and investments businesses can make to reduce their environmental impact.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Get to the future from where you are today

Low carbon economy

Acting on the opportunity of the low carbon economy is the key to long-term value creation, and growth. Achieving it has never been easier using technologies like AI, IoT and data.

Sustainable business

Sustainability and profitability can work together. The benefits balance the costs as businesses participate in societal, environmental, economic and political arenas.

Resilient operating models

Resilience is a safe harbor as change today happens faster than ever. Stay resilient with an operating model that can anticipate, adapt continuously and thrive amid uncertainty.

CASE STUDY

In action

A large retailer uses IoT to collect data faster from meters, fleets and other energy sources, so it can anticipate and prevent costly food waste.

