Maged Wassim is the Head of Middle East based in Dubai. Under his leadership, Cognizant will contribute to the region’s goal to move to the knowledge-based economy focused on digital transformation technologies. Maged has built his 23-year career in roles spanning functions such as consultancy services, infrastructure and technology services, industry solution and software sales in markets from across the Middle East, Africa and Growth Market countries. He most recently served as Vice President of Technology at Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour, focusing on enterprise digital transformation. Prior to this, he worked with IBM for 22 years, with his last assignment as Vice President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive software.